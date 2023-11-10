Dublin, November 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Laminated Labels Global Market Report 2023” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global laminated labels market is expected to grow from $76.95 billion in 2022 to $82.34 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The laminated labels market is expected to reach $103.53 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Laminated Labels market research report provides Laminated Labels market statistics, including global market size of Laminated Labels industry, regional shares, Laminated Labels market share competitors, detailed Laminated Labels market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any additional Contains data you may need. Thrive in the laminated label industry.

The laminated label market is poised for growth, with the e-commerce industry playing a vital role in its expansion. E-commerce, the online buying and selling of goods and services, has become a driving force in the business landscape. It provides ample opportunities for businesses to connect with customers, increase sales, and provide consumers with a convenient way to shop online.

Laminated labels find versatile applications in the e-commerce sector, including product descriptions, shipping labels, packing labels, and barcodes for identification purposes. For example, in February 2023, France’s e-commerce sector, as reported by Ecommerce Europe, the Europe-based association for online businesses, generated a remarkable €146.9 billion ($159.11 billion) in revenue in 2022, which That represents an increase of 13.8%. last year.

Furthermore, a report by Morgan Stanley in June 2022 showed that global e-commerce grew from 15% to 21% of total retail sales from 2019 to 2021, accounting for almost 22% of total sales. This boom in the e-commerce industry is a significant driver for the laminated labels market.

Adoption of technological advancements is another notable trend gaining momentum in the laminated labels market. Companies in this sector are adopting new technologies to maintain their competitive edge. For example, in September 2020, Cosmo Films Ltd., an India-based manufacturer of packaging, lamination and labeling films, introduced an innovative BOPP-based clear thermal lamination antimicrobial film.

The film incorporates antimicrobial technology, providing a new approach to preventing microbial colonization on surfaces, addressing the global issue of bacterial contamination on packaged goods. The film has a low-temperature, melt-melting resin extrusion-coated surface, making it easy to apply heat and pressure for lamination on paper products. It is a safe, cost-effective and user-friendly technology applicable to labels, flexible packaging and synthetic paper, with a maximum lamination temperature of 100-129 °C and strong tear bond strength to paper.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the laminated labels market in 2022. The countries covered in the Laminated Labels market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players in the laminated labels market

RR Donnelly & Sons Company

Bemis Company Inc.

Lecta Group

Flexcon Company Inc.

StickyThings Limited

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Avery Dennison Corporation

Coveris Holdings SA

CCL Industries Inc.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

3m company

Honeywell International Inc.

Tesa SE

Seiko Group Corporation

Cosmo Films

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 275 forecast period 2023 – 2027 Estimated market value in 2023 (USD). $82.34 billion Estimated market cap by 2027 (USD). $103.53 billion compound annual growth rate 5.9% Area covered global

Main topics covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Features of Laminated Label Market

3. Laminated Label Market Trends and Strategies

4. Laminated Label Market – Macro Economic Outlook

4.1. Impact of COVID-19 on Laminated Labels Market

4.2. Impact of Ukraine-Russia War on Laminated Label Market

4.3. Impact of High Inflation on Laminated Label Market

5. Laminated Labels Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Laminated Labels Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. market drivers

5.1.2. market restrictions

5.2. Global Laminated Labels Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. market drivers

5.2.2. market restrictions

6. Laminated Label Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Laminated Labels Market, Segmentation by Material Type, Historical and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

polyester

polypropylene

vinyl

other ingredients

6.2. Global Laminated Labels Market, Segmentation based on Structure, Historical and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

glue

facestock

release liner

Other creations

6.3. Global Laminated Labels Market, Segmentation by Form, Historical and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

6.4. Global Laminated Labels Market, Segmentation by Printing Technology, Historical and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

digital

flexographic

Lithography

6.5. Global Laminated Labels Market, Segmentation by Application, Historical and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Food and Beverages

consumer durables

home and personal care

medicines

retail label

other applications

7. Laminated Label Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Laminated Labels Market, Segmented by Region, Historical and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Laminated Labels Market, Segmented by Country, Historical and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information on this report visit here

About ResearchandMarkets.com

ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.

Global Laminated Label Market

Source: www.globenewswire.com