Lamborghini Revuelto test drive: Lambo’s first plug-in hybrid V-12 delivers with confidence

We’ve seen electrification and hybridization in cars ranging from Chinese-made econoboxes to Ford’s workhorse F-150 pickup. Now plug-in power is coming to Lamborghini’s (VOW.DE) latest and greatest – the Revuelto supercar.

Lamborghini has made no secret of its electrification plans – dubbed “Direzione cor Touri”. , And Revuelto’s release is the first step. The company will launch its first all-electric car, the Lanzador EV, in 2028, a concept revealed at Pebble Beach this year (and piloted by Yahoo Finance). Another EV, possibly an SUV, will arrive before 2030.

But first things first. The Revuelto will replace the Aventador at the top of the Lamborghini product line, and in a first for Lamborghini as well as the motoring world, the car will feature a plug-in hybrid electric powertrain paired with a naturally aspirated V-12 engine. That means drivers get all the high-revving, sonorous V-12 splendor without the mess of a turbocharger.

Lamborghini Revello (Lamborghini)

The V-12 engine, coupled with three electric motors (two up front at each wheel, the other located by the gearbox), would produce an astonishing 1,001 horsepower. At the same time, the Revuelto will accelerate from 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds and cut C02 emissions by 30% compared to the existing V-12 Aventador. How’s that for efficiency?

This car looks exactly like Lamborghini – but updated. Once again, we have angular, hard edges and very few curves. Its fighter jet resembles a python snake. Perhaps the best vantage point is the rear three-quarter view, where the staggered rear wheels, Countach-like side vents and C-pillar, and the outrageous center-mounted dual hexagonal exhausts that mimic jet afterburners are all on display.

Lamborghini Revello (Lamborghini)

Slipping into the Revuelto’s cockpit really isn’t too hard, as the carbon tub used for the monocoque here has a narrow sill that allows easy entry after swinging those iconic scissor doors.

I was able to test the Revuelto for a few hours on the track, and true to its name (which means ‘worn’ or ‘mixed’), my brain and body were left in a state of shock and awe. Driving a 1000+ horsepower car all-out (to a degree) on a racetrack is exciting and terrifying – one tiny mistake and you’ve wrecked a $600K+ supercar.

Lamborghini Revello interior. (Lamborghini)

But it’s here where Revuelto tells the driver, “I got this.” The car may be the smoothest, or should I say most forgiving, supercar on the road. Driven by a lead car manned by Lamborghini’s test drivers, I was asked to push hard and take the car within the reasonable limits of its performance envelope.

Frankly, the car can handle a lot. First, the dual motors at the front: these allow for true “torque-vectoring”, meaning they work independently at each wheel and can apply force where needed when charging hard into a corner or Can stop power or provide control with angle of attack. exit. Push the car too deep into the corner and the front end will conform, the outside edge wheel will start to spin and you’ll be on track. Grip and front-end control were excellent.

Lamborghini Revello (Lamborghini)

Similarly, the Revuelto’s rear-wheel steer helps you turn into slower corners (by turning the front wheels in the opposite direction), making the car handle as if its wheelbase is half a meter shorter than it actually is. Conversely in high-speed corners the rear wheels turn in the same direction as the front wheels, improving stability when the onboard computers deem it necessary.

The V-12 engine works in conjunction with these three electric motors, and the driver is almost oblivious to what the system is doing – it just works. Lamborghini has created a 1,000-hp supercar that’s completely accessible to most drivers – and a professional racer can reach its limits at the same time.

Lamborghini Revello (Lamborghini)

Part of how the car’s mobility works is the battery size is only 3.8 kWh, a small displacement battery that is fundamentally performance enhancing. The battery is capable of discharging large amounts of power rapidly, but can also recharge itself quite rapidly through re-gen braking on the track, so the Revuelto always seems to have “juice”.

That being said, you can go about six miles (10 km) on power alone, so it’s possible to drop the kid off (single, since it’s a two-seater) or take your dry cleaning into town. All joking aside, this is a big deal for some places where no combustion engines are allowed, for example, in some city centres.

Lamborghini has given us a taste of its electric future with the Revuelto. By not going full-on EV, at least not yet, the Italian automaker is balancing the performance its customers want while also meeting its somewhat greener future aspirations.

Lamborghini Revello (Lamborghini)

Prasad Subramaniam is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. you can follow him Twitter and on Instagram,

Click here for in-depth analysis including the latest stock market news and stock movement events

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com