Lamargiere parts new independent birds in 'Armored Corps VI'

'Armored Core VI' has a new patch with additional parts.

After the release of the new patch for Armored Corps VIAdditional Lammergeier parts have already gained quite a following.

The new Lammergeier parts are named after the bearded vulture, and influence how the new quad legs are animated in flight.

For hover mode, they are partially folded at the front, like a blade, but with both front legs bent downwards and the back legs extended outwards during the attack boost. In short, it looks like how a bearded vulture hunts, which is pretty neat.

The flip side of Lammergeier parts is that with the right setup you can stay in the air almost indefinitely.

If you use the Coral Generator and max it out, it will wait a while and then recharge mostly…while you are still flying. This means that if you have a good configuration for your mecha, you can stay as high as you want.

In the video below, YouTube user Nicoboy shows off a Lammergeier build with a coral generator on a mission to destroy an armed mining ship. Staying airborne the entire time.

Naturally, Nicoboy uses Free Bird as the music track for added awesomeness. This is also something along with Armored Corps VI Video at the moment, because players really love playing Free Bird with the game.

In terms of Nicoboy’s new video, this is somewhat of a sequel to that one which had a more specific tank build. So it’s clear that the Lammergeier parts, especially the legs, have held up quite well. You’ll have to be pretty sneaky though, as you don’t have much AP/Defense to play with.

Anyway, it’s good to see these new parts moving at their own pace. Also, if you’re at all curious, the hand weapons that Nicoboy is using are the new Pulse Missile Launchers.

