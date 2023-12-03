Lakers Notes: Trade Market, Reeves, Vanderbilt, Hachimura, Vincent

lakers Team sources told Jovan Buha of The Athletic that they will be patient in evaluating potential trades. Several injuries have made it difficult to evaluate the current roster, so the front office will continue to study the types of moves that need to be made and wait to see what happens if teams can develop this way. opportunities may develop Raptor, Wizard, Jazz, Trap Or Hornets According to Buha, decide to hold a “fire sale” before the February deadline.

December 15 marks the unofficial start of the trade season as most of the free agents who signed this summer will become eligible to move. For LA, that list includes D’Angelo Russell, gabe vincent, taurean prince, cam radish, Christian Wood And jackson hayes, Rui Hachimura And Austin Reeves Will become tradable after a month.

Buha notes that the Lakers have already been linked zach lavine In business rumors, with partner bulls demar derozan And alex caruso, But it appears any deal could take a few months.

There’s more on the Lakers:

The best role for Reeves would be that of coach darwin ham’s Priorities for the rest of the season, Buha tells in the same story. Reeves began the season as a starter, but has put up improved statistics since moving into the sixth man role. Buha says the decline early in the season may have been due to fatigue from playing for Team USA in the World Cup or it may have been a result of adjusting to more minutes at point guard. Regardless, Hamm will ultimately have to settle for a fifth starter from a group that includes Reeves, Prince, Reddish and max christie ,

Hamm confirmed this while meeting with reporters ahead of tonight's game jared vanderbilt Buha will make his season debut after missing 20 games due to bursitis in his left heel. tweets, Hachimura has been medically cleared after missing the last four games following surgery on a nasal fracture, but Hamm said it's "touch and feel with cotton" regarding how much he'll play.

Buha will make his season debut after missing 20 games due to bursitis in his left heel. tweets, Hachimura has been medically cleared after missing the last four games following surgery on a nasal fracture, but Hamm said it’s “touch and feel with cotton” regarding how much he’ll play. . Vincent has played in only four games because of a left knee injury, but he’s getting closer to a return, with Hamm saying he’s been lifting weights, shooting and running on an anti-gravity treadmill (twitter link, “He’s moving on,” Ham said, “Not yet, but he’s making really good progress.”

