Nov. 5—LAKE CITY — Big Bear Pizzeria & Deli has been a longtime restaurant in Lake City and continues to grow after 27 years in business.

Big Bear Pizzeria opened in 1996 when Vicki Raymond’s husband decided he wanted to be his own boss. In her previous job she had to work long hours and now it was time for a change in pace of work.

“We were just looking for businesses for sale,” Raymond said. “We toured the Wisconsin-Minnesota area until we found something we liked. It panned out, so we landed here.”

The name Big Bear Pizzeria and Deli came from Raymond’s children who suggested the name Grizzly but the name was already in use at a popular restaurant in the Twin Cities so they decided to go with Big Bear.

Raymond and his staff took the bear theme and ran with it. Inside the restaurant they have about 140 stuffed bears along with other stuffed animals that come from community members. Even past employees have brought their own bears to help decorate the store.

“We had a bear-counting contest for kids a few years ago,” Raymond said. “There was a lot and one of the kids won the contest and I think it was like a pizza party. I think we had 139 or something. At Christmas time we bring a lot more Because we have Christmas bears.”

Big Bear Pizzeria & Deli’s pizzas are also named after different types of bears, with the Big Bear Supreme being one of the most popular.

“I would suggest your favorite pizza, Kodiak or just basic pepperoni,” said Ben Miller, manager of Big Bear Pizzeria and Deli. “You can go any place to get pepperoni but our pepperoni is just as good as the top of the line. Then I would suggest having cheese bread or breadsticks with it.”

The restaurant is located right across from the marina in town and summer tourism brings a lot of business. Water skiers and sailors stop frequently.

“Lake City grows to probably three times its size in the summer, because at this point there are all the trailers and people coming back in the summer,” Raymond said. “The sailboat people, the marina, they bring a lot of people, so you don’t see them during the winter. As soon as they put their boats in the water, they come for breakfast or pizza.”

The winter stable also supplies high school concession stands with pizza for customers, ice fishermen and sporting events. It is a fan favorite among the pizza community due to the consistency of the menu and crust.

“Our layer is not thin, but it is not extremely thick either,” Raymond said. “It’s in the middle but our crust is very, very good. We get compliments on it all the time. We do something special with the edges of the pizza, the bones, that we don’t tell anyone about because it’s our secret. “

However, pizza isn’t the only thing customers can get at Big Bear Pizzeria & Deli. They have wraps, burgers, wings, cheese bread, breadsticks and more. They also serve breakfast from open until 10am every day

