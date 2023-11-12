Lainey Gardner Age, Height, Parents, Boyfriend, Net Worth

Lainey Gardner is a singer-songwriter, TikToker, YouTuber, and entrepreneur from the United States. She rose to fame with her cover of Fleetwood Mac’s song Dreams Went viral on YouTube. He has since established a prosperous music career, touring across the country with famous bands. How old is Lainey Gardner?

Singer/songwriter Lainey Gardner arrives at the grand opening of Nelly’s Southern Kitchen at the MGM Grand on June 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Dennis Trusello (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lainey Gardner is an American country music star, TikToker, and YouTuber. Lainey loves to have fun online, especially on TikTok. Apart from her music, she often shares lipsync and dancing videos. For example, a video of her dancing to Kendrick Lamar money trees Went viral on TikTok in January 2020. To know more about Lainey Gardner take a look at her bio.

Profile Summary

Full Name lanny gardner gender Woman Date of birth 18 July 1999 age 24 years (by 2023) Zodiac sign cancer birth place Burnsville, North Carolina, United States current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States nationality American CASTEISMAND white Religion Christianity sexuality Straight Lanny Gardner’s height in feet 5’6” height in centimeters 165 weight in pounds 114 weight in kilograms 52 hair color dark brown eye color brown Mother Ashley Gardner Father roger gardner siblings 3 Relationship Status alone profession Singer, TikToker, YouTuber, Entrepreneur net worth $600,000 Facebook lanny gardner TIC Toc @whoislanie Instagram @whoislanie

read this also

Megan Danielle Age, Height, Family, Net Worth, Boyfriend

How old is Lainey Gardner?

Gardner is 24 years old as of 2023. American singer was born on July 18, 1999. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

He was born in Burnsville, North Carolina, to Roger and Ashley Gardner. Lainey has three siblings: a brother named Austin and two sisters named Aleigha and Martinique Brooke. Gardner is based in Nashville, Tennessee, the home of country music.

Gardner’s love of singing was inspired by his grandfather. She began singing at the age of four and was writing original songs by the age of twelve. By the age of 17, she had shared several videos of her singing online. Despite this, Gardner continued his formal education and enrolled at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

How did Lainey Gardner become famous?

Gardner became famous when her cover of the song went viral. On October 3, 2020, he posted a cover Dreams By Fleetwood Mac on his YouTube channel. The video went viral on the platform and brought international attention to her talent. At the time of writing, the video has been viewed 46 million times on YouTube.

read this also

Nessa Barrett Age, Height, Family, Nationality, Hometown

Lainey made her TikTok debut with a shorter version of the same video. She is now a rising TikToker who regularly shares videos of her singing and performing at concerts. Lainey has gained a good number of followers on social media. At the time of writing, she has over 33K subscribers on YouTube with over 500K subscribers on X (Twitter)Has more than 474K followers on Instagram and 804K followers on Facebook.

After the immense success of his video, the Jonas brothers saw him as their new talent. In late 2020, Republic Records signed him under Joe Jonas’ imprint Let’s Get It Records.

What is Lanny Gardner’s net worth?

As of 2023, her net worth is reportedly around $600,000. She earns most of her money from advertising revenue on her YouTube channel and her TikTok account. She also earns a living from concerts and touring across the United States. In addition, she manufactures and sells her own goods.

read this also

Winter Everett Age, Birthday, Net Worth, Boyfriend, Weight Loss

What is Lainey Gardner doing now?

Since becoming famous, Gardner has established a prosperous music career. In less than three years, she has amassed over 500K followers on Spotify. Moreover, his songs have millions of listeners on streaming platforms. She has since stopped sharing random videos on YouTube in favor of a more traditional music career.

Additionally, the country music star has been performing at concerts. Between August 2021 and September 2022, they opened for the Jonas Brothers. remember this Tour in selected cities. He also introduced the jelly roll on stage. Between October and November 2023, Gardner performed in several states across the US on tour with ZZ Ward.

questions to ask

Who is Lanny Gardner? She is an American singer, songwriter and TikToker. Where is Lanny Gardner from? She was born in Burnsville, North Carolina, but now lives in Nashville, Tennessee, US. How old is Lainey Gardner? The singer is 24 years old as of 2023. How tall is Lainey Gardner? She is 5 feet 6 inches (165 cm) tall. What is Lanny Gardner’s net worth? It is estimated that by 2023 he will reportedly be worth $600,000. Is Lainey Gardner Married? No, Gardner is not going to get married until 2023. Who is Lainey Gardner’s boyfriend? Tara is possibly unmarried. What happened to Lainey Gardner? She was signed to Republic Records and has been releasing original songs. She has also joined the tours of Jonas Brothers, Jelly Roll and ZZ Ward.

read this also

Who is Sherry Easterling? Get to know Addison Rae’s mom

How old is Lainey Gardner? Lainey is 24 years old as of 2023, born in July 1999. He is one of the fastest rising stars in the American entertainment industry. In just three years, his talent has made him a striking presence on the country music scene.

legit.ng recently published an article about D’Aydrian Harding. D’Adrian Harding is a social media influencer, rapper, and entrepreneur from the United States. Harding rose to fame by posting funny videos on YouTube and TikTok.

Harding was born and raised in Wichita, Kansas. Despite her young age, the star has garnered a good number of followers on the social media platform. Additionally, his influence has enabled him to start a music career as a rapper. Read more about D’Adrian Harding’s age, life, family, and career.

Source:legit.ng

Source: www.legit.ng