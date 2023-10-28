(Bloomberg) — As night fell in Marrakech earlier this month, Christine Lagarde was there, busy talking to a colleague in Frankfurt.

One evening for about an hour until 9 p.m., when a cool breeze was blowing over the Moroccan city, the President of the European Central Bank sat on a carpet at the International Monetary Fund meetings under the stars with the Governor of the Bank of France, François Villeroy de Galhau. Were sitting near the exhibition.

Whether or not he discussed the September 14 decision to raise interest rates – about which he was not enthused – is unclear, but the meeting itself was a testament to his one-on-one approach to engaging with the 25 Governing Council. It is special. peers. After four exhausting years in office, investing so much time and energy will remain important as his reign enters a tense phase.

The public message Lagarde delivered the next day was disappointing, warning that rate rises were tightening financial conditions “like never before” – and that she and colleagues would counter several such “balls in the air”. are doing.

The ECB confirmed on Thursday that it plans to maintain pressure on the euro zone for an extended period, following an unprecedented campaign of raising borrowing costs.

With inflation running high, output declining or barely growing, fiscal pressures rising, critical elections looming, and war looming, the confluence of political and economic cycles places the President at the forefront of central bank scrutiny.

Lagarde will need to shift the gears of an overburdened institution from activism to vigilance, while adhering to the higher-than-longer mantra of global policy. Meanwhile she knows that an independent ECB is fair game for politicians – she served as finance minister in the government that tried to interfere with it.

“Leading a central bank and a Treasury each presents its own unique challenges,” U.S. Treasury Secretary and former Federal Reserve head Janet Yellen told Bloomberg. She said she was “honored” to call Lagarde a friend and colleague. “No job is easy, especially amid a global pandemic and the resulting economic dislocation, or a financial crisis spreading across borders.”

Questions about how Lagarde will respond to public challenges and nervous allies were shared by multiple officials, many of whom spoke on condition of anonymity because ECB deliberations are confidential.

Most agree that the President, at the halfway point of his term, still faces a tough time after fighting the crisis and inflation for years. These include climate change, rearrangement of supply chains and aging societies.

Lagarde is likely to remain in full possession by keeping the focus on her teammates. Although he has achieved more public discipline than his predecessor Mario Draghi – whose style of doing things his own way alienated those with different views – this is harder to come by.

The President managed to do this by inserting himself into the circle of interaction between officials, regularly talking to them in person – on the phone, over coffee, visiting a museum together or even playing golf. Has attained.

“Lagarde tries to build consensus and is willing to spend a lot of time doing it,” said Governing Council member Yannis Stornaras.

Officials cite his charm in such moments, which include smiles, hugs and listening. It works well, but it takes effort.

Those discussions let him set the mood, ensuring that he and his chief economist, Philip Lane, were reflecting on decision proposals drawn up in close collaboration that could realistically be agreed upon.

At ECB meetings, Lagarde actively encourages colleagues to pay attention. But officials also cite occasions when his style could irritate people: He once told them to stop looking at phones, and on another recent occasion, he collected equipment to prevent leaks.

Overall, there is a recognition that their approach is authoritative and ensures that everyone gets their say. He has also instilled greater team spirit in a group whose complaints about Draghi were barely contained in 2019.

The hard-fought outcome of the ECB’s September meeting was compared for the first time under Lagarde, underscoring how she will be tasked with maintaining order.

Politics outside the room will not help the President, who as the main protagonist of policy will bear the most responsibility.

There is likely to be a continued temptation to blame the ECB for persistent inflation, faltering economies or high borrowing costs ahead of European Parliament elections in June.

This is already a common discussion in Italy. Premier Giorgia Meloni did so on October 17, complaining that the high rates were straining her budget.

Political heat is increasing in other places also. When finance ministers met in Spain after the rate hike on September 14, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire declared: “Enough is enough.”

Inside the gathering, and in Lagarde’s presence, he and his German counterpart, Christian Lindner, warned that survival concerns could inspire extremist parties.

Germany itself faces a crucial year, with elections in three eastern states in September where a populist alternative to Germany could win. Inflation there had topped 11% a year earlier, but the media, led by the tabloid Bild, had already targeted Lagarde as prices began to rise.

She knows well the political benefits of kicking out the ECB. Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy repeatedly criticized its policies and even challenged its independence while in office.

As his Finance Minister, Lagarde occasionally offered her own commentary. In December 2008, three months after the collapse of Lehman Brothers, he said that authorities had “not done a bad job”, although “sometimes we wish they had moved a little more quickly.” A few weeks later he observed that “I am confident that the ECB will appreciate that inflation is under control and growth remains important.”

Lagarde had another job, but that backstory gives her an understanding of the challenges facing politicians, even if she is a different president from the technocrat class that has led the ECB until now.

“A finance minister has a broad but very shallow agenda,” said Peter Casimir, the governor of Slovakia, who previously held the post. “It’s quite an adjustment when you find yourself at a central bank where your focus is narrow but very, very deep.”

Officials describe how she plays to her strengths, power-broking, arbitrating and keeping her eye on the bigger picture, while also arming herself with enough economics to communicate the ECB’s message.

Lagarde was a senior lawyer before entering politics and then leading the IMF, but colleagues respect the breadth of her experience.

Stornarus, another former finance minister, said, “You can be an excellent economist and destroy an economy.” “Decision No. 1 is quality.”

One of Lagarde’s advantages described by officials is that her government background makes her favor pragmatism rather than dogmatism. Yellen cites her “ability to build global coalitions around complex, but deeply meaningful goals.”

A quick approach to policy has helped him overcome past troubles. One stumble in 2020 – his comment that the ECB was “not here to close the spread”, leading to a decline in Italian bond yields – offered an early lesson on the power of words. He then won support for an emergency asset-purchase program within days.

When signs of stress returned to Italian debt markets in 2022, Lagarde compromised to create a crisis instrument that would contain spreads and pave the way for a 10 consecutive increase in borrowing costs.

Where the ECB has faced criticism is over its delay in raising rates, punctuated by Lane’s insistence that inflationary pressures would be transitory, and promises to keep policy loose.

In Marrakesh, Lagarde countered, claiming authorities had changed stance by agreeing to taper bond purchases in early December 2021, even though liftoff took seven months to arrive.

Given the unfinished business of inflation and the growing economic fallout, the ECB remains vulnerable. Lagarde declared in September that “difficult times have now come.”

This points to a challenge in communicating to citizens and politicians, as well as ensuring investors remain confident that the ECB will get the job done.

It is said to be a frustration for Lagarde, who believes that perception matters almost as much as actions, that the market sometimes doesn’t understand them – or doesn’t want to.

The headache of satisfying fickle investors and angry voters, managing needy colleagues, and being unable to focus on less profound topics sometimes leaves those close to her wondering: Does she really want four more years?

One possible option would be Brussels to replace Ursula von der Leyen at the helm of the European Commission if the post comes up next summer.

Lagarde herself has publicly committed to staying on until 2027. This will involve some difficult and ultimately lonely decisions, including the timing of a change in monetary policy, perhaps whether to bail out Italy, and other changes in what she describes as “an era of change”. Breaks.”

In Marrakesh, when asked publicly how she copes with difficult times, Lagarde replied that she holds her breath. Normal people can last maybe 90 seconds, but using a method called apnea, she could last up to 3 1/2 minutes.

“It’s a way to control your breathing, to hold it — to feel your body’s response to stress,” he said.

–With assistance from Christopher Condon, William Horobin, Eric Martin, Jorge Valero, Alexander Weber and Rodrigo Orihuela.

