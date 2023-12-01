Lafayette Health Alert: Strong Link Between Deep Belly Fat and Alzheimer’s. Doctor Explains | State

The Big Picture: Dr. Puja Uppal, Family Medicine. says, “The hidden dangers of belly fat in midlife and beyond can be profound.”

Doctor’s Expert Insights About Visceral Fat and Alzheimer’s Disease in Indiana

Know this: “So, as we approach 2024, we should add to the mix the much better understanding that abdominal fat has many long-term negative consequences to our overall health. Deeper within our bodies, excess visceral fat is understood to be a known inflammatory agent. And, this inflammation causes harmful effects on our brain. This alarming connection is visible in brain changes up to 15 years before Alzheimer’s symptoms begin! So, it’s not just about weight–it’s about where the fat is. Also, of note, this study points out that men are more susceptible to the negative impact of visceral fat. Protect your brain by managing your belly fat.” Dr. Adriana Davis, Family Medicine.

Beyond the news: Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and monitoring of your metabolic health are actionable steps you can take to improve your brain health today.

Further Steps: The Medical Annual Wellness visit is a perfect time for you to get your cognitive assessment. The Graphical Mini-Cog is a good 3-minute test to check for cognitive impairment.

Health Alert for Lafayette

Key Drivers in Tippecanoe County:

The study found a direct link between higher amounts of visceral fat and the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. Using brain MRI and PET scans, the researchers were able to see that visceral fat contributes to inflammation in the brain.

“Even though there have been other studies linking BMI with brain atrophy or even a higher dementia risk, no prior study has linked a specific type of fat to the actual Alzheimer’s disease protein in cognitively normal people…” said Dr. Mahsa Dolatshahi.

Of note: This study showed gender-specific impact–noting that higher amounts of visceral fat impact men more than women.

Key Resource: The NIH website has a comprehensive page featuring more information about Alzheimer’s Disease. (Visit Here)

What they’re saying: “The researchers found that a higher visceral to subcutaneous fat ratio was associated with higher amyloid PET tracer uptake in the precuneus cortex, the region known to be affected early by amyloid pathology in Alzheimer’s disease. This relationship was worse in men than in women. The researchers also found that higher visceral fat measurements are related to an increased burden of inflammation in the brain… (s)everal pathways are suggested to play a role.” (Study Source)

“Inflammatory secretions of visceral fat—as opposed to potentially protective effects of subcutaneous fat—may lead to inflammation in the brain, one of the main mechanisms contributing to Alzheimer’s disease. ” (Ibid.)

Health Standard Newswire: Hidden fat can increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Living in Indiana, the following health facts impact your physical health directly!

Did you know there were 2238.0 deaths from Alzheimer’s Disease in Indiana in 2021?

37.3% of you in Tippecanoe County are obese.

10.4% of you in Tippecanoe County have diabetes.

84.2% of you in Tippecanoe County have been screened for cholesterol in the past year.

All of these variables above play an important role in the outcomes of your overall health.

The Health Standard Newswire.