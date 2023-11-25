Martin Ogle, founder of Entrepreneurial Earth, previously organized the Gaia Theory event in 2006. He will host a similar event, “Gaia Theory: Models and Metaphors for the 21st Century,” at the Lafayette Library on Thursday. (Courtesy photo – Martin Ogle)

The relationship humans are developing with each other, the Earth and how people interact with their planet will be discussed in the “Gaia Theory: Model and Metaphor for the 21st Century” lecture at Lafayette.

The Lafayette Public Library, 775 Baseline Road, will host Martin Ogle, founder of Entrepreneurial Earth, for a lecture on Gaia Theory on Thursday evening, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Through Ogle’s lectures, as well as the use of a series of mini-vignettes and live music, he will explain the Gaia Theory to attendees. The theory proposes that the interactions of living organisms with their inorganic surroundings form a self-regulating complex system that helps sustain life on Earth. Simply put, everything and every action works together to keep the world running.

He said the event would bring together science, metaphors and world view. Ogle explained that science is important in understanding the world and its issues, but emotion and compassion are also needed. He hopes the event will deepen attendees’ understanding of the world by connecting “hearts and minds.”

Ogle first became aware of Gaia Theory in the 1980s, when he was exploring the connection between science and human emotions.

“It’s the best context by which I can understand the world,” Ogle said.

Ogle said his father always took his family on walks, hikes and generally immersed them in nature. He suspects this fostered his love of the environment.

Two members of the Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra will play three pieces. Ogle said music has a way of connecting to human emotions in a way words can’t. The music serves as a point of reflection, so that attendees can consider the theory and their own relationship with nature.

Fernanda Nieto, director of education and community engagement for the Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra, said she hopes the music of the lecture will draw people. He explained that music serves as “food for thought” through music about the environment and how people interact with the environment. ,

Nieto said, “Beyond what Gaia Theory proposes, the idea that art – and in particular, music – can be a means of being aware of our surroundings, how we interact with each other and our surroundings, are really important.”

Oboeist Sarah Bierhaus and violinist Veronika Sowrynski will perform planet-centered works. One work is Jarrod Impicchacha’ Tate’s “Oshta (Four)” for violin. Nieto said the musician, a Native American who lives in Oklahoma, bases all of his works on nature.

Ogle previously organized the Gaia Theory Conference in 2006 which included scientists, artists, poets, and more. Ogle also works as an education coordinator for Lafayette Open Space, but this event is separate from this work as a city employee.

The event is free and no registration is required. More information is available at tinyurl.com/LafayetteGaiaTheoryEvent.

Source: www.dailycamera.com