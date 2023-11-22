Lacson Medical joins German Accelerator’s Southeast Asia Market Access Class of 2023

Pharmaceutical 3D screen printing company Laxon Medical has been selected along with seven other high-potential companies to participate in the German accelerator’s Southeast Asia Market Access Class 2023.

The German Accelerator is a global business incubator organized by German Entrepreneurship GmbH. Lacson’s participation in the program is guided by its strategic vision to enter the innovation-driven markets of Southeast Asia with a focus on Singapore.

According to Helmut Kerschbaumer, CEO of Laxon Medical (a US-based startup), “Singapore’s thriving healthcare, technology and financial sectors, combined with the region’s demand for innovation, make it a great opportunity for Laxon to create new partnerships and grow our global footprint.” Create an ideal environment for

The German Accelerator’s Southeast Asia (SEA) Market Access Program serves as a globalization connection for companies seeking market entry and expansion in the SEA region. The program supports companies with established businesses in Germany through tailored mentoring programs and a vast global network of industry experts, investors and potential partners.

Laxon’s lead advisor at the German accelerator is Dr. Andreas Schmidt, serial entrepreneur and Senior Vice President of Singleron Biotechnologies. “Laxon’s 3D screen printing provides extraordinary opportunities for pharmaceutical companies to create medicines in innovative ways to maximize therapeutic impact for patients,” said Schmidt.

In August, the German Accelerator Singapore team welcomed the SEA Market Access Class of 2023 to kick off a two-week intensive program in Singapore. The German Accelerator and the German Entrepreneurship GmbH are funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK). Start2 Group (formerly German Entrepreneurship Asia) is privately owned and self-funded.

Source: www.biospectrumasia.com