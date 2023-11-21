A new survey by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) has highlighted the inequality women face in the workplace due to menstruation, with more than two-thirds of UK women reporting bad experiences at work.

In a survey conducted by the CIPD, 69% of women in the UK reported having suffered negative experiences at work that were directly linked to their menstrual symptoms.

The study, involving more than 2,000 participants, highlights the widespread nature of the issue, with more than half of respondents admitting to missing work due to menstrual-related symptoms.

The CIPD study also highlights the impact of menstrual symptoms on job performance. Four-fifths of women experiencing challenging symptoms reported working despite feeling unwell, while more than 50% revealed they were too sick to go to work.

The most prevalent symptoms identified included abdominal cramps, irritability, fatigue and bloating, which affected concentration levels in 60% of the women surveyed, providing an overview of the prevalence of menstrual symptoms and its impact on women in the workplace. Provide a comprehensive view.

‘Hindering success and happiness’

Apart from the physical harm, the study also highlights the emotional and professional repercussions, with 81% reporting negative effects at work for those suffering from menstrual problems.

Claire McCartney, senior resource and inclusion adviser at the CIPD, said the report “highlights the need for a more empathetic and understanding working environment. Menstruation is a natural part of many employees’ lives, and should not be a barrier to success. ” or welfare”.

The impact of lack of support for menstrual health extends far beyond the immediate challenges of the workplace. Studies show that 12% of women feel that their menstrual symptoms have negatively impacted their career progress.

Petchara Newson, business development coordinator at UK-based charity Freedom4Girls, tells Euronews about the complex emotions associated with menstruation and the workplace.

“Talking to a male co-worker or boss about your period can already be intimidating. If your struggles are minimized it creates a lot of embarrassment and shame, and your job can cause extreme pain and suffering. Compromising with shame leads back into this negative cycle of shame,” Newson said.

The CIPD report calls on organizations to raise awareness and tackle the stigma associated with menstruation, as well as training managers to be reassuring, comfortable and inclusive when talking to staff about menstrual health.

Women shy away from discussing

Despite the widespread impact, the CIPD study highlights a reluctance among women to openly discuss their menstrual challenges in the workplace. Only 20% of women consistently informed their managers about the connection between their absence and their menstrual cycle.

A significant 49% reported fear of being considered insignificant, while 43% felt too embarrassed to disclose the real reason behind their sick leave.

The CIPD is urging workplaces to remove the stigma associated with menstruation and implement policies to support women throughout their menstrual cycle.

Of the respondents, 12% reported receiving any type of organizational support for menstruation and menstrual health. Coworkers emerged as a more reliable source of support, with 41% feeling they were supported by coworkers rather than their employers or managers.

spanish model example

Currently, Spain is the only country in Europe that gives women three days off a month during menstruation with the option to extend it up to five days, depending on the level of pain. Other countries with some level of government support for women in the workplace include Japan, South Korea, Zambia, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

Peggy Maguire, director general of the European Institute for Women’s Health, tells Euronews Business what steps can be taken to ensure women’s equality in the workplace when it comes to menstruation.

“Given the impact of menstrual symptoms on women’s participation in the workplace and the debate surrounding menstrual leave policies, policy makers and stakeholders should facilitate an open debate on the management of menstruation in the workplace. For example , follow Spain.”

The CIPD study not only highlights the magnitude of the menstrual challenges faced by women in the UK workforce, but also underlines the urgent need for comprehensive workplace policies, guidance and training. While some support measures are in place, there is clear demand for more significant support, such as planned flexible working and extra breaks when needed.

The study’s findings emphasize the imperative for workplaces to break the silence about menstrual health and implement meaningful change to support the well-being and professional advancement of women in the workforce.

