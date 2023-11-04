LOS ANGELES (AP) — As more and more of her friends and neighbors began seeing the price of rental units in Venice Beach go down, Judy Branfman began photographing the dozens of houses, bungalows and apartments that were being sold, Refurbished and then relisted at double or triple the price. Cost.

Branfman began with only the vague idea that he should document the growing problem of eviction and housing affordability in his beloved West Los Angeles neighborhood. The writer and activist lamented that Venice, where tourists flock to the famous boardwalk and Muscle Beach, is gradually abandoning its historic bohemian atmosphere and becoming just another enclave for the rich.

Word spread about her photo project, and earlier this year Branfman began hosting community meetings where residents could share their experiences of eviction, which forced them to move out of the area and, in some cases, become homeless. was forced to. Some people recited poems. Others expressed themselves through pictures. And the more academically minded among them began compiling housing and eviction statistics.

Branfman’s initial notion of shooting just a few photographs resulted in an unexpected but ambitious art-meets-data exhibit titled “Is All the (Affordable) Housing Gone?” It will be on display until Saturday at Venice’s prestigious Beyond Baroque Gallery, a center of cultural events and activism dating back to the late 1960s.

“The idea was to describe the problem, to show what we have lost. You know, make it visible so that people come in and are a little shocked, and want to do something about it,” Branfman said at the gallery this week.

The Venice became the epicenter of Los Angeles’ homeless crisis during the coronavirus pandemic, as residential neighborhoods and sandbank camps sprouted up. According to the latest survey, 46,000 residents of the country’s second-largest city are homeless out of a total population of 4 million people.

The area was a center of attraction due to its visibility as a city landmark – the boardwalk attracts an estimated 10 million visitors per year. A certain swagger along with a live-and-let-live ethos has always co-existed in the artsy beach community, but as tech companies have arrived and sleek modern homes have gone up, the widening wealth gap has become increasingly apparent.

As building owners look to bring in deep-pocketed tenants, long-time residents face rising rents, leaving their finances in tatters. Nearly 80% of low-income Los Angeles renters pay more than half their income toward housing costs, according to data released this week by the nonprofit Angeleno Project.

While Los Angeles is on track to meet some goals for new housing set by recent ballot measures, the report found that “supply continues to lag far behind demand.”

“Approximately 3,500 housing units are at high or very high risk of losing their affordability conditions, putting more families at risk of homelessness,” the report said. “A significant decline in affordable housing that began in 2022 continues to trend downward following COVID-19.”

Upon entering Branfman’s exhibition, visitors encounter her photographs on a massive and detailed map, depicting block by block, many of the approximately 1,500 rent-controlled units that disappeared from Venice’s housing market over two decades. Has happened. In many instances, the buildings were sold to large corporations who are rapidly buying up the properties and raising rents.

The map, and most exhibits, place some of the blame for the problem on the Ellis Act, a 1985 California law that gave landlords broad rights to evict tenants in rent-controlled buildings for redevelopment and then later list those same units. Market rates. Branfman said she “acted like Alice” when she was evicted from her Venice apartment in 2003.

“Many tenants are afraid to fight back. And most don’t know what their rights are under the law,” she said. And even when tenants file complaints against landlords, he said, the city rarely prosecutes the claims.

On the wall opposite the map is a free-verse poem made up of quotes about why many renters are afraid to take on landlords, such as: “I don’t want no trouble” and “My neighbors are undocumented and they ‘They fear that if they say anything they will be targeted.’

On the upper floor are paintings and mixed-media sculptures that artist Sumaya Evans calls “dignified dolls.” Evans, who was homeless in Venice for years before recently finding housing, said making art gave her a sense of self-worth when she was living on the streets.

“You have got used to being ignored as a homeless woman. People are blind to you when you’re out there,” she said. “And so being part of a project like this, being part of a community, is very healing.”

Branfman and other housing activists hope that change can come with a measure eligible for the 2024 ballot. The initiative coming before voters would expand local control by overturning a 28-year-old law that restricts rent control on single-family homes, condos and rental units built after 1995.

After the exhibit closes on Saturday, Branfman hopes to find a home for some of the installations in a library or university. Much of it will be live virtually on its own Instagram page.

“The rest of it will be on display in my apartment,” she says, laughing.

Christopher Weber, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com