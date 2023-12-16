LABU – Buy as the biotech sector begins a new bull market (Technical Analysis)

ktsimage

Alpha Quant rates NYSEARCA:LABU as a strong sell. I rate it a buy because the underlying index is bullish. The recent decline in interest rates has led to better access to investment capital for smaller companies, including small cap biotech. We believe current economic and market conditions are favorable for investing in biotech stocks.

LABU – Direxion Daily Biotech Bull 3X Share ETF

fund details

Fund Type Miscellaneous

Issuer Direxion Fund

Start 05/28/2015

Expense ratio 1.01%

AUM $1.23B

# of holdings 145

*Holdings as of 2023-12-12

The fund seeks to track 3x the daily performance of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index $SPSIBI.

As of December 12, 2023, Direxion Daily Biotech Bull 3X Shares ETF has net assets of $1.23B. It paid a dividend yield of 0.19% and had an expense ratio of 1.01%.

Top 10 Holdings

Goldman Sachs Sterling Fixink Port Inc 11.19%

S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index Swap 6.56%

Goldman Sachs Fin Gov 465 Institute 2.76%

Immunogen Inc 1.41%

Blueprint Medicines Corp 1.18%

Mirati Therapeutics Inc 1.18%

TG Therapeutics Inc 1.13%

Apelis Pharmaceuticals Inc 1.10%

Immunovent Inc 1.08%

Biohaven Ltd 1.02%

Total28.61%

# of holdings145

*Holdings as of 2023-12-12

investment thesis

I rate LABU as a Buy, with healthy gains expected as long as the new bull market in its underlying biotechnology index lasts.

There are several factors that support the thesis.

On the fundamental side, the recent pause by the Fed from raising interest rates has improved the business environment for small cap companies.

On the technical side, LABU made a strong trend reversal in late October. Since then, the fund has been on a sustained rise.

price action

The chart below shows the price action of LABU over the last twelve months. It suffered heavy losses from early February to late October. Since late October, LABU has been in an exceptionally strong uptrend.

The next chart shows the total returns of 3X leveraged ETFs LABU (blue) and SPXL (red) based on the S&P 500 index over the period from October 27 to December 15. LABU (123.25%) gave more than double the returns. SPXL (47.99%).

Analysis of leverage effect

Because LABU is a leveraged instrument, it is appropriate to analyze its performance relative to the stock index on which it is based. The next chart shows LABU (red) price growth versus the biotechnology index $SPSIBI (blue).

The chart clearly shows that LABU is not suitable for long term holding. While the index has returned about 10% since the fund’s inception, the leveraged fund has lost about 97%.

It is also clear from the chart that both the index and the leveraged fund exhibit long-term directional trends. The chart can be divided into 9 periods, as shown in the table below. For each period, we show the returns of the index SPSIBI and the leveraged fund, LABU.

Duration index Labu 5/28/15 – 7/17/15 15.06% 48.37% 7/17/15 – 2/11/16 -49.49% -91.05% 2/11/16 – 6/20/18 122.01% 453.11% 6/20/18 – 12/24/18 -35.29% -78.02% 12/24/18 – 3/20/20 5.64% -33.83% 3/20/20 – 2/8/21 151.40% 1005.01% 2/8/21 – 5/11/22 -63.87% -97.49% 5/1122 – 10/27/23 2.23% -45.99% 10/27/23 – 12/15/23 33.82% 123.25%

comments

4 periods when the index made big gains; In those periods, LABU returned more than three times. Extreme example: 3/20/20 – 2/8/21 The ratio was 6.63. 3 periods when the index suffered major losses; In those periods, LABU’s losses were difficult to recover from. Extreme example: 2/8/21 – 5/11/22 2 periods when the index was range bound and made small gains; In those periods, LABU suffered significant losses.

The Biotechnology Index had a long period with very large returns. There was a similar big decline in this also. Leveraged funds augmented those moves. This reflects the extreme risk of holding leveraged funds in a bear market.

market state

To determine market conditions we calculate the difference in total returns of the following four ETF pairs: (DBB, UUP), (XLI, XLU), (SLV, GLD) and (XLC, XLV) over the evaluation period. The assessment period is variable. This is a function of market volatility.

Currently the evaluation period is 79 trading days and three out of four pairs indicate risk. Only one pair (SLV, GLD) indicates risk-off.

Additionally, I also keep an eye on the behavior of implied volatility in the market. Recently, the VIX has declined to levels not seen before the COVID crash.

Market conditions favor continuation of the uptrend.

conclusion

I rate LABU a buy for the following reasons:

The underlying index and most of the stocks in its composition are in an uptrend. LABU’s momentum is very strong and has been outperforming the broader market since October 27. Prevailing market expectations are that the FED will stop raising interest rates and start cutting rates by the summer of 2024.

risk warning

LABU, as a leveraged fund, may suffer value erosion and should only be used as a tactical, short-term investment vehicle.

Here is a detailed message from the SEC on the risks inherent in leveraged ETFs.

