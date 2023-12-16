December 17, 2023
LABU – Buy as the biotech sector begins a new bull market (Technical Analysis)


Summary

Alpha Quant rates NYSEARCA:LABU as a strong sell. I rate it a buy because the underlying index is bullish. The recent decline in interest rates has led to better access to investment capital for smaller companies, including small cap biotech. We believe current economic and market conditions are favorable for investing in biotech stocks.

Duration

index

Labu

5/28/15 – 7/17/15

15.06%

48.37%

7/17/15 – 2/11/16

-49.49%

-91.05%

2/11/16 – 6/20/18

122.01%

453.11%

6/20/18 – 12/24/18

-35.29%

-78.02%

12/24/18 – 3/20/20

5.64%

-33.83%

3/20/20 – 2/8/21

151.40%

1005.01%

2/8/21 – 5/11/22

-63.87%

-97.49%

5/1122 – 10/27/23

2.23%

-45.99%

10/27/23 – 12/15/23

33.82%

123.25%

