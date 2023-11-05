Labour’s private schools are downsizing families to prepare for tax raids

Sir Keir Starmer promises to end private schools’ VAT-exempt status, hiking fees by 20 percent overnight – Ian Forsyth/Bloomberg

Families are downsizing to ensure they have enough money to cope with Labour’s private school tax raid, a wealth adviser has said.

Lucy Chahill, a financial planner at investment adviser Charles Stanley, said some of her clients are selling their homes and moving into less valuable properties to save cash.

The Labor Party has promised to end the VAT-exempt status of private schools, and increased fees by 20 per cent overnight. Sir Keir Starmer has also promised to remove 80 per cent of business rates relief, which is also expected to lead to a significant increase in fees.

Ms Chahil said her clients, who typically have investable assets of £1 million to £3 million, were “concerned” by the policy.

She said: “People just want to be sure that they’re not going to suffer, especially with things like school fees, because that could have a knock-on effect on their children, for example, grandchildren.”

Ms Chahil said some of her clients have already started downsizing to free up funds for school fees.

She said: “If you can move house and have something like £200,000 released, it provides peace of mind that even if you can afford 75 per cent of school fees from your salary, you still have a There is an additional lump sum amount that you can get if needed [if fees rise by 25pc],

Others are also moving to areas with good state schools if they are no longer able to afford private school fees under Labour.

Ms Chahill said: “People are moving from London to the Home Counties, Buckinghamshire or Hertfordshire. There are some really good private schools in those areas. Apparently there are grammar schools in both those areas as well.

Ms Chahill said other Charles Stanley customers were also cutting back on spending or postponing big purchases like new cars to save on high school fees.

Families are arranging their finances ahead of next year’s election, with Labor leading by 21 points in the polls.

Simon Gibb, partner at wealth adviser McDermott Will & Emery, said foreign clients he works with are postponing plans to move to the UK out of fear of a Labor government.

Many are concerned about Labour’s plans to scrap non-dom status, which allows immigrants or people with immigrant parents to be taxed only on their UK income, not other earnings from elsewhere.

Mr Gibb said: “Those who are exploring a move are deferring a decision until the election results are out and possibly the outcome of any consultation.” [on non-dom status] Which follows.”

Mr Gibb said he would be “surprised” if scrapping the tax “wouldn’t lead to some people deciding to leave”.

While shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and Starmer have repeatedly tried to calm fears that they would be the government to raise taxes, Mr Gibb said there was an “awareness” among his clients that such a pledge “will stand the test of time.” But it cannot come true.”

