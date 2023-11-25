Labor ‘unlikely’ to meet green pledge of £28 billion a year

Labour’s pledge to spend £28 billion a year on its flagship green economic policy is unlikely to ever be fulfilled due to the state of the public finances, according to senior party sources.

Labour’s “Green Prosperity Plan” promised to pump money into climate-friendly investments every year until 2030 if it won the next election.

But it was already undermined by Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves earlier this year – when she blamed the Tories for “collapsing the economy”.

At the time, she said she would always prioritize being financially responsible.

The plan, announced at the Labor conference two years ago, is designed to achieve the benefits of a ‘net zero’ future.

Initially, Labor had planned to spend £28 billion per year from the moment it entered government.

Ms Reeves later amended this to say the party would “grow” to that figure by 2027.

A source close to Labor leader Keir Starmer told the BBC there are now major doubts at the top of the party whether that level of investment will ever be met.,

The party’s ‘rules’ for responsible management of the economy – including a promise to reduce debt within five years – are seen as the “north star”, more important than any individual policy.

The Green Promise, Labour’s biggest spending pledge, will require more than £100 billion of borrowing.

This has come under criticism over fears that the scale of borrowing will drive up interest rates.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has accused Labor of planning to “exacerbate” inflation with the plans.

In June Ms Reeves insisted Labor would “move up” to the £28 billion figure. “We will reach £28bn – this will be in the second half of the first Parliament. But we will reach that £28 billion,” he told BBC Radio 4 Today Program.

He said that over the past two years, “the Tories have demolished our economy”. He told the BBC: “As a result, interest rates have increased 12 times, [and] “Inflation now stands at 8.7 percent.”

