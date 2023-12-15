Federal labor regulators are considering forcing Starbucks to reopen six Los Angeles-area Starbucks stores and 17 other locations that were closed nationwide in 2022 for allegedly suppressing union organizing. Was done for.

The complaint filed by the National Labor Relations Board accused Starbucks of closing stores where employees engaged in union activity and failing to participate in collective bargaining with unionized stores. Unions were active at the time of closure in eight of the 23 stores.

The NLRB said that Starbucks must reopen 23 stores and reinstate employees who were transferred to other locations, left the company or lost their jobs due to the closure. Employees should also be compensated for lost earnings and benefits and time spent searching for new jobs.

“This complaint is the latest confirmation of Starbucks’ determination to oppose illegal organizing by workers,” Mary Cosgrove, a member of Starbucks Workers United in Seattle, said in a statement.

The NLRB complaint “adds to the complaints detailed in the company’s own report,” Cosgrove said. “If Starbucks is sincere in its efforts to build a different relationship with its partners in recent times, this is exactly the kind of illegal behavior that needs to stop.”

That report, a third-party assessment of the company’s labor practices that shareholders requested in March against the company’s recommendation, found no evidence of an “antiunion playbook” that “interferes with employees’ freedom of choice.” Suggests “secret means”. It also attributed “missteps” in how Starbucks has dealt with unionized workers, mostly to the company’s lack of preparation for a wave of organizing and mistakes by local employees who had no experience dealing with unions. Is responsible.

Starbucks has until December 27 to respond to the complaint.

A Starbucks spokesperson, in an emailed statement, cited comments earlier this month from Sarah Trilling, executive vice president of Starbucks North America, who said the company continues to open and close stores to strengthen its portfolio.

“Each year as a standard course of business, we evaluate the store portfolio to determine where we can best meet the needs of our community and customers,” he said in a statement. “This includes opening new locations, identifying stores in need of investment or renovation, exploring locations where an alternative format is needed and, in some cases, reevaluating our footprint.”

Here are the six Los Angeles-area stores included in the complaint:

8595 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90069

5453 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027

120 s. Los Angeles St., Los Angeles, CA 90012

6290 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

1601 Ocean Front Walk, Santa Monica, CA 90401

232 E. 2nd St., Los Angeles, CA 90012

Former employees of a closed Kansas City Starbucks location included in the complaint told the Kansas City Star that they received just a few minutes’ notice when their store suddenly closed on the afternoon of August 22, 2022. They believe the store, one of the first Starbucks locations in the city, was closed to prevent unionization efforts.

Barista Josh Crowell said, “With our tough election, I think Starbucks decided to close the store because they felt it was easier to close the store rather than deal with it.”

Crowell was among about 10 employees who picketed outside the store in August to protest its closing. Workers were told that they would receive their final pay check that week and hear from management about their options for rehire.

At the time, a Starbucks spokesperson said the store was closed due to safety issues and crime in the area.

Police records in the three months leading up to the closing show seven calls in the area. They included an administrative call and a call for an armed attack. None of the calls resulted in officers filing a police report.

An administrative hearing in the case is scheduled for August 20, 2024.

Tribune News Service and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Source: www.latimes.com