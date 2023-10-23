Labor pledges £3bn to support steel industry as 2,000 job cuts feared

British Steel plant in Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire – Lindsay Parnaby/AFP

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to “pay back, not leave” Britain’s steelworkers amid revelations that up to 2,000 jobs could be lost at British Steel’s Scunthorpe plant.

They are to pledge £3 billion of support from a future Labor government to ensure the UK maintains its steelmaking industry and becomes a world leader in “green steel” production.

The announcement will be made during a visit to Tata’s massive Port Talbot plant in South Wales on Monday. It comes as the industry faces painful job cuts as part of a drive to reduce emissions.

The Government announced last month it would invest up to £500 million in Port Talbot as part of plans to produce “green” steel. Tata employs 8,000 people, 4,000 of whom are in Port Talbot. Ultimately up to 3,000 jobs could be lost.

It was reported over the weekend that British Steel’s Chinese owner, Jinghe Group, wants a similar deal, seeking an estimated £300 million to help convert its Scunthorpe plant’s coke-fired blast furnaces to electric arc versions. Which can run at zero. carbon electricity.

However, British Steel is planning to cut up to 2,000 staff as it faces losses of up to £30m a month, as first reported by the Sunday Times.

Sir Keir is expected to meet representatives of the three main steelworkers unions – Community, GMB and Unite – during his visit to Port Talbot.

A Labor spokesperson said: “The UK can be a world leader in clean steel and our long-term investment program will protect jobs and help us lead the pack rather than lagging behind our competitors.

“Our plan for steel will see a 10-year commitment to keep UK steel competitive, ensure UK jobs and invest in the new green technologies needed to reduce our carbon emissions.”

A government spokesperson confirmed it was already in talks with Jinghe, adding: “Our commitment to the UK steel sector is clear, including reducing energy costs to enable green steel production by Tata Steel at Port Talbot. And includes the announcement of a large package of support on government financing.

“We will continue to work closely with the industry, including British Steel, to secure a sustainable and competitive future for the UK steel industry.”

British Steel’s headquarters, with its main iron and steel manufacturing operations, is located on the 2,000-acre Scunthorpe site in Lincolnshire. Its four blast furnaces produce approximately 3 million tonnes of steel per year – almost half of Britain’s total output.

It also has rolling mills in Teesside and Skinningrove in the UK and Alblaserdam in the Netherlands.

A spokesman for British Steel said it was committed to transforming British Steel into a “green and sustainable company”. He said: “As part of our journey to net zero, it makes sense to evaluate different operational scenarios.”

However, Britain’s steel production has halved from 12 million tonnes a year over the past eight years to 6 million in 2022. China, the world leader in steel, produces one billion tonnes a year – more than 150 times Britain’s output – and exports 110 million tonnes.

Both of the remaining major UK manufacturers are foreign owned. India’s Tata Steel bought Corus, as British Steel was then known, in 2007.

It then sold the Scunthorpe plant (renamed British Steel) to the Jinghe Group, but retained the plant at Port Talbot.

Many workers potentially affected by job cuts in the steel industry are members of the Unite union. It has launched a campaign to demand politicians support its plan for the industry, which includes a £12bn, 12-year phased transition to green steel and a move to allow public contracts to use 100pc of British metal. This includes changes in the procurement rules.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Port Talbot can remain at the heart of a vibrant UK steel industry if Keir Starmer commits a future Labor government to supporting Unite’s plan for steel.

“Unite Workers’ plan for steel shows politicians have an opportunity to make Britain the world leader in steel production – we will do everything in our power to make sure they understand this.”

