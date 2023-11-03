Labor market outcomes of immigrants [Infographic]

In many OECD countries, including the United States, immigrants are less likely to be unemployed than those born in the country. For other OECD members, the opposite is true and the native-born population is outperforming immigrants in the labor market. While Anglophone countries and Latin American nations tend to have better outcomes for immigrants with respect to unemployment, this rule is not absolute.

Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica and Slovakia also have lower unemployment rates for immigrants than the native-born population, according to the recently released OECD International Migration Outlook 2023. The largest differences in favor of immigrants were recorded in Costa Rica and Chile, where the unemployment rate for immigrants was 1.5 percentage points lower, according to the most recent data available.

Latin American countries may lack the social safety net of more developed countries, while at the same time offering more opportunities and easier access to self-employment and informal labor. Still, not all of them see immigrants doing better in terms of unemployment. Despite offering most of the same labor market characteristics that may prove advantageous to immigrants, the migrant unemployment rate in Mexico was recently 1.1 percentage points higher than that of native-born Mexicans. While Slovakia employed more immigrants than native Slovaks, the same was not true in the neighboring Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland.

Overall, the data show that the gap in labor market attainment is larger if unemployment is high. For example, Sweden saw the largest positive unemployment gap (in favor of the native-born population) out of the 38 countries surveyed – over 11% – while also experiencing the 8th highest general unemployment rate. Spain recorded the highest unemployment of the group and the second highest positive unemployment difference among immigrants. However, while Costa Rica had the third highest unemployment rate and the largest negative unemployment gap among immigrants (meaning they performed better than native-born people), again Latin America is seeing different results. .

Tight labor markets help immigrants

The OECD confirms that tight labor markets work in favor of migrants, as do those in big cities. Another factor is a country’s immigration policy, where higher quotas for work visas may provide more employment to immigrants. This is actually an area in which Anglophone nations are more active than Western European countries, even though the higher work visa ratio has not had the same positive impact on migrant unemployment in Eastern Europe as well as in Canada.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a role as it made immigrants more likely to be unemployed. Stricter labor market rules and more strictly regulated institutions may also have a negative impact on migrants’ unemployment, which potentially explains the situation in Northern and Western European countries. The authors of a UK report suggest that discrimination is also contributing to negative labor market outcomes for migrants.

Like other groups within the population, low education levels are a major factor creating a higher risk of unemployment for migrants. Despite still lagging behind the OECD overall, the unemployment gap for migrants has improved by at least 2.5 percentage points since 2019.

