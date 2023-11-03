Labor accused of ‘foot-dragging’ in reinstating program that monitors airlines for potential price-gouging

Photograph: Lucas Koch/AAP

More than two weeks after announcing plans to revive the airline industry monitoring program, the Albany government has yet to formally instruct the competition watchdog to investigate.

Following months of investigation into the influence of Qantas into the government’s decision to block pressure from rival Qatar Airways to promote its flights to Australia, in October the Greens and independent senator David Pocock called for an expanded Senate inquiry on the subject. The proposal was rejected.

Labor was only able to quash the extension of the Senate inquiry – which Transport Minister Catherine King had branded a political stunt – by striking a deal with Pocock in which he would restart the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC) flight monitoring. But it was agreed. The government had allowed it to expire in June.

The monitoring program began in June 2020, when the Morrison government directed the ACCC to monitor the domestic industry for anti-competitive behavior during the crisis. This followed Virgin Australia entering administration and the loss of budget carrier Tiger, with border closures due to the pandemic threatening the operations of other airlines.

However, as the three-year period of monitoring direction entered its final year, quarterly reports issued by the watchdog commented on international operations and examined more pressing consumer issues, including price-gouging concerns. But giving notice to the airlines was also included.

A broad coalition of aviation industry groups, including airports, smaller airlines and former and current ACCC chiefs, had called for the monitoring program to be continued, as questions emerged about anti-competitive behavior and high air fares throughout the year.

On 18 October, after Labor struck a deal to prevent the expansion of the Senate inquiry into the Qatar Airways decision, the Treasurer, Jim Chalmers, announced that he would instruct the ACCC to revive the monitoring programme.

“The ACCC market investigation will help to ensure that airlines compete on their own merits, bring to light any unfair market conduct and provide continued transparency at a time when new and Expanded airlines are still trying to establish themselves.” joint statement.

However, as of Thursday, the government had not formally instructed the ACCC to investigate.

An ACCC spokesperson said the details were still being worked out with the Treasury. Guardian Australia understands it will be designed to have the ability to retrospectively monitor the industry from July 1, when the government let it lapse.

Opposition transport spokeswoman, Bridget McKenzie, said: “The ACCC is on record as saying it is prepared to re-establish oversight, so the Albany government has no excuse for dragging its feet on this matter.

“It is one thing to announce and another to take action, and this is where the government continues to fail.”

This comes as the industry awaits significant action from the government before the end of the year.

The ACCC chair, Gina Cass-Gottlieb, as well as Sydney Airport and other groups, are still asking the government to respond to recommendations flagged by a government-ordered review into strategic scheduling at big airlines such as Qantas and Virgin from 2021. And then canceling flights to shut out competition at Sydney Airport – something they strongly deny. In early September, King said that an announcement regarding Sydney Airport would be made “in due course”.

Elsewhere, climate and transport industry advocates are waiting for clarity on the government’s fuel efficiency standard. Climate and transport advocates have said the government’s electric vehicle strategy outlined in April has achieved little and remains “unsettled” six months after its release without details of a fuel efficiency standard.

