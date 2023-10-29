LABI Announces Free Enterprise Award Winners, Aptim Receives National Security Honor

aptimThe Baton Rouge-based engineering and environmental consulting firm won the National Safety Council’s Green Cross for Safety Innovation Award.

The company was awarded for its development of a digital security platform and tools to help repair and maintain more than 90,000 Department of Defense fuel facilities worldwide. The Aptim Maintenance Platform and Aptim Incident Management tools allow electronic group communications and seamless field interactions between field crews and engineers that can be separated by multiple time zones.

The Green Cross for Safety Awards honors outstanding projects and organizations working to support the Safety Council’s mission of saving lives and preventing injuries.

Louisiana Association of Business and Industry has announced the winners of its 2023 Free Enterprise Awards.

Cecil J. blacheShareholder of Roedel Parsons Blaché Fontana Piontec & Pisano wins the Ed Steimel Achievement Award. The award honors LABI’s long-term membership and service and recognizes individuals who have devoted extraordinary time and effort to improving the quality of life in Louisiana.

Placid Refining Company Honored as Large Company of the Year. Orion Laboratories Won the Small Company of the Year Award.

brian hanksChairman of Beta Land Services named Businessperson of the Year. dillon riderChairman of RSG Wholesale honored as Young Businessperson of the Year.

Mid South Extrusion Received the award as Big Producer of the Year. noble plastic Awarded as Short Producer of the Year.

ISC Constructors Honored as Workforce Innovator of the Year. The award recognizes those who have led education or workforce development initiatives to close the employment gap.

Chamber Southwest Louisiana Was named Economic Development Partner of the Year.

