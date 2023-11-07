‘Labels like meno belly leave women feeling defeated’: Expert advice on understanding menopausal weight gain
While signs of menopause are becoming better known, there’s still more to be done to educate women on the simple changes that can help manage symptoms and boost their health
In recent times, the conversation about menopause has opened up considerably. Earlier this year, an episode of Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, shone a spotlight on a particular aspect of reproductive ageing: so-called ‘meno belly’. In the scene, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) is seen trying on clothes for her return to work and not being happy with how things fit. “I just need to lose this belly,” she says, in a moment many women in their 40s and 50s will identify with.
Studies indicate 50pc of women will be affected by perimenopausal and menopausal weight gain. Results from the SWAN study and the Healthy Women’s study suggest that women gain on average 1.5kg per year during perimenopause, with an average weight gain of 10kg by the time menopause is reached.