Lab on a chip could offer made-to-order medical tests

A new “lab on a chip” can be 3D-printed in just 30 minutes, researchers report.

Advances in diagnostic technology have the potential to make on-the-spot testing widely accessible.

As part of a recent study, researchers developed capillary chips that function as miniature laboratories. Unlike other computer microprocessors, these chips are single-use and require no external energy source – a simple paper strip is sufficient.

Chips work through capillary action – the phenomenon by which liquid spilled on the kitchen table spontaneously soaks into the paper towel used to wipe it.

“Traditional diagnostics require peripheral devices, while our people can bypass them,” says David Junker, chair of the department of biomedical engineering at McGill University and senior author of the study in the journal. advanced Materials,

“Our solution is somewhat similar to what cell phones were to traditional desktop computers, which required a separate monitor, keyboard, and power supply to operate.”

At-home testing became important during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the availability of rapid tests is limited and only a single liquid can be taken across an entire strip, meaning most diagnoses are still made in central laboratories. Specifically, capillary chips can be 3D-printed for a variety of tests, including COVID-19 antibody quantification.

The study brings 3D-printed home diagnostics one step closer to reality, although some challenges remain, such as securing regulatory approval and the necessary testing materials. The team is actively working to make their technology more accessible, adapting it for use with affordable 3D printers. The innovation aims to accelerate diagnosis, enhance patient care and usher in a new era of accessible testing.

Junker says, “This advancement has the potential to empower individuals, researchers, and industry to explore new possibilities and applications in a more cost-effective and user-friendly way.”

“This innovation has the potential to ultimately empower healthcare professionals with the ability to rapidly create tailored solutions to specific needs at the point of care.”

Source: McGill University

Source: www.futurity.org