December 19, 2023
Lab on a chip could offer made-to-order medical tests


share this
Article

You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International License.

A new “lab on a chip” can be 3D-printed in just 30 minutes, researchers report.

Advances in diagnostic technology have the potential to make on-the-spot testing widely accessible.

As part of a recent study, researchers developed capillary chips that function as miniature laboratories. Unlike other computer microprocessors, these chips are single-use and require no external energy source – a simple paper strip is sufficient.

Chips work through capillary action – the phenomenon by which liquid spilled on the kitchen table spontaneously soaks into the paper towel used to wipe it.

“Traditional diagnostics require peripheral devices, while our people can bypass them,” says David Junker, chair of the department of biomedical engineering at McGill University and senior author of the study in the journal. advanced Materials,

“Our solution is somewhat similar to what cell phones were to traditional desktop computers, which required a separate monitor, keyboard, and power supply to operate.”

At-home testing became important during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the availability of rapid tests is limited and only a single liquid can be taken across an entire strip, meaning most diagnoses are still made in central laboratories. Specifically, capillary chips can be 3D-printed for a variety of tests, including COVID-19 antibody quantification.

The study brings 3D-printed home diagnostics one step closer to reality, although some challenges remain, such as securing regulatory approval and the necessary testing materials. The team is actively working to make their technology more accessible, adapting it for use with affordable 3D printers. The innovation aims to accelerate diagnosis, enhance patient care and usher in a new era of accessible testing.

Junker says, “This advancement has the potential to empower individuals, researchers, and industry to explore new possibilities and applications in a more cost-effective and user-friendly way.”

“This innovation has the potential to ultimately empower healthcare professionals with the ability to rapidly create tailored solutions to specific needs at the point of care.”

Source: McGill University

Source: www.futurity.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Machine learning algorithm predicts when Cardano price will reach new .5 ATH

Machine learning algorithm predicts when Cardano price will reach new $6.5 ATH

December 19, 2023
The dire state of our technology infrastructure

The dire state of our technology infrastructure

December 19, 2023

You may have missed

Machine learning algorithm predicts when Cardano price will reach new .5 ATH

Machine learning algorithm predicts when Cardano price will reach new $6.5 ATH

December 19, 2023
The dire state of our technology infrastructure

The dire state of our technology infrastructure

December 19, 2023
Principal Real Estate Income Fund continues share repurchase program

Principal Real Estate Income Fund continues share repurchase program

December 19, 2023
Amazon in talks with Diamond Sports for streaming deal, investment

Amazon in talks with Diamond Sports for streaming deal, investment

December 19, 2023
8 Best ‘Wall Pilates’ Exercises To Melt Belly Fat

8 Best ‘Wall Pilates’ Exercises To Melt Belly Fat

December 19, 2023
Manitoba lacks staff to prepare financial statements: Auditor General

Manitoba lacks staff to prepare financial statements: Auditor General

December 19, 2023