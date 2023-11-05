La Pavoni Professional: a fantastic manual coffee maker

Today’s best La Pavoni professional deals

If you care about coffee, you’ll recognize the name La Pavoni. Founded in 1905, the brand has been making Italian-style classic espresso machines for years – which is why they still dominate the market. These premium machines offer everything that the best espresso machines on the market can do, just with a more involved process.

These machines are designed for baristas, enthusiast coffee makers, and those who want to delve deeper into the scientific process of coffee making. Equipped with all the bells and whistles, this polished stainless steel machine can yield incredible coffee, and all by hand.

However, it will cost you dearly. I’m not talking a few hundred dollars – I’m talking over a thousand. You have to be really, really confident that you know what you’re doing and want to put in the effort, otherwise it could be a costly mistake.

That’s why I just had to bring it to the test kitchen to see what it could do. As a barista, I am always eager to try out the best coffee makers available in the market. I found that this espresso machine was exactly as I had predicted. It makes incredible espresso and feels fantastic to use, but it’s so expensive and technical that it’s beyond the reach of the average drinker.

Specifications

(Image credit: La Pavoni)

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Power 950 watts weight 5.5 kg DIMENSIONS 35 x 29 x 24 Material Stainless Steel water tank capacity 8 cups

unbox

(Image credit: Future)

Even a box of La Pavoni looks expensive. The matte cardboard finish is super classy retro. Inside the La Pavoni Professional is a large machine with a lot of delicate parts that need to be protected during transport, so I was not surprised to see it packed in polystyrene. I was a little disappointed, as it’s not good for the environment, but I can see why La Pavoni decided to make the sacrifice.

Bringing La Pavoni to the surface, it looks incredibly impressive. The shiny stainless steel is really eye-catching. The machine looks like it means serious coffee business, which I like. This may be a little too scientific for some kitchens, but if you’ve developed that type of style, it’s fantastic.

Who will it suit?

(Image credit: Future)

It’s designed for technical, serious coffee drinkers. If you’re a weekend cappuccino drinker or a hobbyist who needs a lot of help, this isn’t aimed at you. It has a lot of useful, explanatory features that make the machine easy to understand, but you’ll need to understand the basics before diving into La Pavoni.

This process is also very time consuming. If you’re the kind of person who uses coffee for work rather than as a hobby, this may all be a bit much. This makes coffee rituals very scientific and time consuming.

It’s tall, but when I sat it under the shelves on the wall, there was still some space to spare. It looks smart, but as I said very technician.

What was it like to use it?

(Image credit: Future)

It takes more brain power to use it for the first time than most machines. The instruction manual covers four different versions of this machine, all with slightly different parts. This meant I abandoned the paper instructions immediately; They were very disappointed, and watched a video online. Fortunately, there is a lot of useful information available, but you have to use them and pay attention to them as well.

Taste 1: Espresso

(Image credit: Future)

Before you can get down to grinding on your normal coffee grinder, you’ll need to either invest in a specialist grinder or purchase ultra-fine coffee grounds from your local coffee specialist. Even if you have one of the best grinders on the market, you will probably need to purchase another grinder. This is serious barista thing.

After waiting for five minutes the machine achieved the correct pressure. The more water you add (up to 8 cups), the longer it will take, so if you’re in a hurry, add a cup more. I let some of the wrong pressure out, while being careful not to touch the hot main part. , and then pulled the lever to dispense my espresso shot.

It came out very quickly and produced two flawless shots of coffee. The crema was thick and hazelnutty, the espresso was of a very drinkable temperature, and each of them was packed with nutty chocolate flavor. It was a true success. I had to sweat a complicated set-up, but once I did, I understood why it was worth it.

Taste 2: Cappuccino

(Image credit: Future)

In terms of functions, this manual machine is the closest to the semi-automatic machines I have ever experienced. The pressure created for espresso can be transferred to the steam wand. You can then use it to froth milk like you would on any other espresso machine. La Pavoni doesn’t offer a useful milk frother jug, but you can pick one of these up at Walmart for $10 and it’s not a bad placeholder for a cup a day.

I tried both dairy and oat milk and it was totally fantastic. Silky, smooth and slightly sweet, adding it to my flavorful espresso made it one of the best coffees I’ve ever tasted, balancing out the effort I had to put into the set-up process.

Cleaning, Storage and Maintenance

(Image credit: Future)

This machine is easy to clean. You let the steam out and make sure every part of the stainless steel shines. All the different pipes and dials hide any unwanted fingerprints really well, so it’s a fairly low-maintenance machine.

As far as storage is concerned, don’t even think about it. It is meant to be admired. It makes a countertop statement. It’s also heavy, gets hot and has an awkward shape for storage. If you’re committed to one of these, you have to show it.

How is it rated online?

(Image credit: Future)

This machine is mostly used by professional baristas, so there aren’t too many relevant reviews online. People generally liked the look of it (who doesn’t) and the fact that it can make quick espresso full of flavor. La Pavoni has a good reputation and if you scroll through all the baristas who use it, you will find the evidence needed to support it.

The more common criticisms were that it had to be completely cooled before you could start making coffee again and that it could overheat if you kept boiling it for too long. You have to be quick and confident to love this machine.

How does it compare?

(Image credit: Future)

I haven’t tried many of the manual espresso machines I recommend to everyday coffee drinkers and I was almost hesitant about this one. However, once you become familiar with the functions, I think a passionate coffee drinker could learn to like it. If you’ve never explored this kind of thing before, I would recommend starting with Flare NEO. This is about 5% of the price of the La Pavoni and if it’s not for you it’s a great way to get into the habit of making manual espresso without wasting nearly $1,000.

The Flair NEO can’t froth milk, nor does it sound spectacular, or look pretty, but it’s a great way to learn the controls. When you want to progress to something more technical, La Pavoni will be waiting for you.

Should you buy it?

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re an avid barista and confident with your coffee, you’ll love this. If you’re willing to spend extra for the style, you’ll love this one too. However, if you’re new to specialty coffee and thinking you can delve deeper into the artisanal methods, it’s worth trying out some of the more simple machines before making a serious investment.

How do we test

(Image credit: Future)

We take each espresso machine to our dedicated test kitchen. Here, Laura, a former barista and certified customer advisor, tests every aspect of the coffee maker and takes notes. From the unboxing process to washing, nothing is left out of it. One of the most important qualities is to make good coffee. We always make sure to do taste testing, so you can be guaranteed delicious coffee. If you want to learn more about how we test, you can visit our dedicated page.

