LA is competing with NYC again – over scooped bagels

An Angeleno’s search for a scooped bagel in New York City has weaponized the Internet, reigniting the city’s long-running culture clash with Los Angeles.

LA resident and clothing brand founder Taylor Offer posted a video on TikTok this week describing her attempt to order a scooped gluten-free bagel during a visit to New York.

Back home, he said, he can go to any bagel shop and not get any questions or frightened looks upon request, but there’s “nothing more stressful” than trying to do the same in the Big Apple.

“The guy just looks at me and says, ‘Man, I’m not cutting your bagel, brother,’” Offer said in the video, which has received more than 8 million views in three days. “It’s like, man, this is what I want.”

Many people who saw her post commented that it was the first time they had heard of a scooped bagel – a bagel hollowed out from the inside so that only the outer shell is left, often to limit calorie and carbohydrate intake. To – but after seeing what it was, the shop employee was right to deny her request.

“I’m team bagel shop,” one user commented, garnering over 125,000 likes. “The scooped bagel is a crime.”

“GF and scooped??” Another viewer wrote. “I feel like at that point you have to admit that you don’t really want a bagel at all.”

Some commentators compared the concept of a scooped bagel to the idea of ​​ordering a muffin only to eat the wrapper, or throwing out the muffin top and keeping only the stump.

The audacity of offering to order such a bagel immediately caused outrage on the Internet. a viral x post sharing his video Wrote the city needs to start “deporting Californians away from the border.” Many people joked that the order was so cruel that it should be considered a crime.

One user said, “Californians need to get out of NYC with this ‘scooped bagel’ nonsense.” Posted, “Be a man. Put a bacon egg and cheese on every bagel, toast. Maybe throw a hashbrown in there too.”

The video also circulated on Reddit, making its way into the r/TikTokCringe community and garnering an outpouring of support for the bagel shop worker.

“Protect all the bagels from this Los Demones monster,” one Redditor wrote in the thread.

While it appears that Offer is leaning towards anti-LA discourse, he has angered his audience even more by posting more videos comparing the two cities – claiming that Los Angeles is more fashionable and has better nightlife. offers, for example, and lamented the relative lack of alternative milk options. New York coffee shops.

Some people began to suspect that he was playing a role.

“It could be a character: the guy who thinks L.A. is the greatest place on Earth,” one commenter wrote, “if it wasn’t before, it is now.”

Offer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But regardless of whether his subsequent videos ended up being satirical or not, he was ultimately successful in getting his scooped bagel.

“You get less of a bagel, you get more cream cheese. Look at the cream cheese to bagel ratio,” he said, showing his bagel to the camera before taking a bite. “Excellent. This is exactly what we’re looking for.”

Source: www.nbcnews.com