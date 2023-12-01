Rural Italy is full of abandoned properties in need of renovation.

Every morning for the past month, Brian has been looking out over the deep stillness of the Italian countryside and the view among the olive groves of the village perched on a hilltop in the distance.

It’s a very different start to his day than his previous routine when he lived in Oregon. Along with his wife Beth, Brian is realizing a long-held dream.

A retired couple have purchased a property in rural Sicily and have begun work on converting it into their future home.

They’ve only been two months into their renovation project but it’s already been eventful.

If you’ve daydreamed about buying one of Italy’s one-euro houses or even buying an entire abandoned village, here’s a sneak peek at what’s involved.

Fell in love with rural Italy

Brian and Beth Wilbur, who were born in New Hampshire, love their new home sicily, “When we saw it, everything about it was perfect,” says Beth.

But this is not the first time they have attempted a restoration project and relocation to Europe. “Our story is not as romantic as you might expect,” says Brian.

Five years ago, the couple bought a 12-bedroom hotel in a rural area FranceBut after just a few years he was forced to give up what he thought would be a dream.

Despite speaking French and attempting to assimilate into the community, the couple never felt at home there.

“People wouldn’t let us in, and we felt really isolated,” says Brian.

Undaunted, a few years ago he started looking for an alternative destination. Even though I’ve never been there sicily Before this, the couple spent six weeks on the island and fell in love.

“The people are great, the island is beautiful, everything is perfect,” says Beth. “There’s a zest for life that doesn’t exist in other places.”

Language was also much less of a problem than in France. “In Italy, if you don’t communicate well in Italian they will take out their phone and translate,” she says.

How to buy property in Sicily

The property that Beth and Brian settled on also seemed like love at first sight. “We looked around a little bit, but this was the perfect fit for us,” says Brian.

As with many properties rural Italy, it was also economical. The couple got a 60 square meter house, 30,000 square meters of land and an olive grove for €65,000.

It is ten minutes away from Palazzolo Acrid, a town with all the necessary facilities, less than an hour away Catania Airport And half an hour on the beach. It’s also half an hour from Noto, a city of Baroque architectural splendor that was recently featured in the second season of the HBO hit show. white lotus,

“I just know I love waking up there in the morning,” says Brian, speaking from the US where he has returned for a few weeks to help his son and daughter-in-law have their new baby.

He has also already made a firm friendship with neighbor Massimo. “I’ve been invited to his house more in the two months than I have in the last five years when we were in France,” he says. “He comes once or twice a day just to see if I’m there. How am I doing? “Things don’t work that way in America.”

Renovation of a property in rural Sicily

Beth and Brian have ambitious plans for their new home. They are considering turning the current building into ‘agriturismo’ or renting out Property And building another house for living with outdoor kitchen.

He is doing almost all the work himself. Brian has experience renovating homes in the US but Beth says YouTube is invaluable.

With Massimo, Brian is visiting hardware stores in a nearby town and using photos and translator apps to describe what he needs.

“All you need is time,” he says, “and we have plenty of it.”

Outside, they want to plant more trees vines, “We wanted to grow our own food and be more self-sufficient,” says Beth. “You get a lot of growing power in southern Italy.”

Is it difficult to renovate a house in Italy?

The project is not always as pleasant as it might seem with the influence of the Tuscan sun. Brian has had to deal with a rat infestation and lots of resident insects.

The house has also suffered a lot of water damage and has abandoned For about six or seven years.

Buying the house took six months but it was not a difficult process. However, accommodation is proving to be a problem.

“For example, we already face barriers with income requirements,” says Brian. The couple wants to live here permanently island So they are applying for a long-term retirement permit. “It’s wasting my time and energy on things I don’t want to spend them on.”

The couple are beginning to accept that ‘piano piano’ – slowly – is the way to do things in Italy, “As American citizens we expect things to be done quickly and efficiently, but that’s not the case here,” says Beth. Say, “It will happen when it happens.”

But it’s clear that the positives outweigh any negatives for the couple. “There are problems everywhere, from non-existent mail service to bad roads, but somehow it doesn’t matter,” says Brian. “It’s a special place.”

“Everything goes on in America,” says Beth. “There you work, but here sicily You really learn to live.

You can follow Beth and Brian’s restoration journey Youtube channel,

