October 29, 2023
An adviser to a Los Angeles City Council member has been fired from his job after making Holocaust jokes about Amy Schumer on social media.

“The social media posts made by my staff today were disturbing and reprehensible,” Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez wrote in a statement after Josh Androsky’s vile tweets circulated.

“With anti-Semitism on the rise in recent years, and especially in recent weeks, telling jokes about the Holocaust is not only disgusting, but also dangerous.

“These anti-Semitic and misogynistic posts have disturbed me and I have immediately accepted his resignation.”

Since Hamas’s October 7 attack, Schumer has made strong statements in support of Israel and called on others not to condemn the killings of Jewish civilians – which has drawn sharp reaction.

On Friday, according to screenshots, the podcast Truenon’s The Nazis named a concentration camp after him, it was called Da Kau.

Androwski responded, saying: “It’s cute or whatever, but it’s messed up that you would say that about him, when you know it was actually Kauschitz.”

Truenon then tweeted: “I used to call that place 5 Da Cow!!!” Androwski responded, “I called it Kauschitz!!! Somehow they all (and Amy) smelled the same.

Los Angeles Times The latter exchange appears to refer to a large cattle farm near the 5 Freeway, the report said. Androwski — who has not commented publicly — later deleted his tweets and then deleted his entire account.

Androwski is a former comedian and writer and is Jewish. Soto-Martinez is a former labor organizer who was elected last year to the L.A. City Council, which was rocked this year by a leaked-tape scandal that revealed several members had made racist comments.

