LA business owner criticizes Democrats after mob loots warehouse: 'Give me a reason to vote for you again'

A Los Angeles businessman whose warehouse was looted by a mob of youths who crashed through the gate in a stolen car is calling on Democratic leaders to take the crime more seriously.

“I voted for Karen Bass. I voted for Biden. I voted for Gavin Newsom. I’m tired of it,” Ryan Baggaley told Fox Los Angeles outside his boarded-up warehouse on Wednesday. “It’s like, at some point you’re going to have to give me a reason to vote for you again.”

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Bagley said he and his three brothers run the family construction business that their father founded 50 years ago – Delta Construction & Electric Company. Despite steel gates and roll-down doors, thieves slammed a stolen car into their warehouse. in the Glassell Park neighborhood of Los Angeles before dawn Wednesday.

“The anger that is in me and my brothers,” he said. “You work so hard just to survive and make a living, and oh, great, you destroyed our entire building.”

‘RAM raiding,’ ‘crash and grab’ the new violent theft trend targeting brick-and-mortar businesses

A still image taken from surveillance video shows a crash-and-rob that cost a Los Angeles business owner an estimated $100,000 after thieves broke down his gate with a stolen car on Wednesday and They then left through a door before stealing tools, construction materials and other items. Valuables (Courtesy of Ryan Baggaley)

The video shows that the thieves initially hit the wrong gate, punched a hole in it, and one of the hooded accomplices pointed across the road and told the driver, “No, over there, that’s the gate.”

They took thousands of dollars worth of equipment and also stole the brothers’ personal valuables kept inside, including musical instruments and studio equipment, even making a recording heard through the security system warning, “You are currently recording. being done.” Baggaley estimated the total loss at more than $100,000.

Suspected child abuse victims worry La Da will prosecute him as a juvenile

The company’s Ring system sent out an alert around 5 a.m., Baggaley said. After he personally ran to the warehouse, his wife called 911 six times over a half-hour period, he said. Police arrived two hours later and blamed lack of staff and no officers in the area.

He criticized the “defund the police” movement and said that although he believes in holding bad cops accountable for their behavior, most police on the street provide a vital service to society.

A still image from surveillance video shows a crash-and-robbery incident in which a Los Angeles business owner lost an estimated $100,000 after thieves broke down his gate with a stolen car and tools. , walked through a door before stealing construction materials and other valuables. (Courtesy of Ryan Baggaley)

“I want to take some action and say something and do something and vote for people who want to make policies to make this a more civilized country – where you can do your job and come to work and Can earn a living and not be constantly frustrated,” he said. “I have to take safety measures. We’re already fortifying our building – high doors, fences, a security system, roll-downs and screwed bolts on the front doors. what shall we do now?”

Suspected Los Angeles serial killer got $700,000 payment from Santa Monica before shooting spree

Baggaley is a self-described fiscal conservative who is moderate on social issues and votes Democrat, he said. But he took aim at elected officials, saying they are too afraid to stand up to the most vocal activists with the most extreme views.

“If you give me a choice, I will definitely vote for him if he understands something,” he said.

He said he is proud to be a Californian, descended from the pioneers who built the West, but has had enough with the soft policy on crime. Several businesses on the same strip have been the targets of theft in recent weeks, including four attacks on a neighboring business.

Thieves broke down a warehouse gate with a stolen car on Wednesday and then broke in through a door and stole an estimated $100,000 in equipment, construction materials and other valuables. (Courtesy of Ryan Baggaley)

“At some point, you look at it, and you say, ‘Why aren’t there police on the street right now?’” he said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The trend of “crash and grab” or “ram-raiding” is gaining momentum across the country. A highly publicized vandalism at a Missouri gun store cost the owners approximately $30,000 in merchandise and more than $200,000 in repairs. Small brick-and-mortar stores, including boutiques specializing in rare vintage and collectible clothing, have been driven out of business.

The suspect vehicle used to infiltrate Baggaley was stolen from the LAPD’s impound yard, he said.

“I don’t want to go,” Baggaley said. “I’m not leaving. I stand by my word. I want it to be better.”

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story suggestions can be sent to [email protected] and on Twitter: @mikerreports

Source: www.foxnews.com