November 24, 2023
BLAST, a new Ethereum Layer 2 network, has achieved an impressive Total Value Locked (TVL) of over $230 million within 48 hours of its unveiling. However, there’s a unique twist – the network doesn’t exist yet.

This remarkable achievement was shared by the protocol in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating that a community of 37,131 members has already transferred funds to its network.

According to recent dBank L2 data, TVL has exceeded $326 million at press time. This is primarily driven by Blast’s commitment to providing “native yield” on ETH and stablecoin deposits, offering users around 4% and 5% respectively.

Unveiled on November 21, Blast was developed by the co-founder of popular non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Blur and is backed by leading venture firm Paradigm.

However, its standout feature is its claim to be “the only Ethereum L2 with native yield for ETH and stablecoins.”

The L2 network achieves this by taking advantage of Ethereum staking yields, linking all ETH to LIDO, and exploiting MakerDAO’s rising US Treasury bill yields through its Dai Savings Rate (DSR) using the DAI stablecoin, which is currently It is 5%.

In addition to the core yield offering, the network apparently promises airdrops to early participants, whose earned points are expected to be redeemed in May 2024.

However, BLAST’s increasing TVL and one-way bridge structure have created divided opinions, as users cannot withdraw bridged assets until they go live via the L2 mainnet launch in February 2024 and the promised Done “Can’t earn basic yield.”

Typically, a bridge enables users to deposit and transfer tokens from one blockchain to another, enabling interoperability and flexibility within the blockchain ecosystem – but Blast deviates from this norm.

Meanwhile, L2Beat, a research and statistics platform, classified the project as “upcoming” rather than “active” due to its current bridge structure.

Dunkrad Fist, a crypto enthusiast, also criticized the L2 staking structure, which combines ETH and stablecoins, calling it “a very bad idea.”

moreover, other critics Raised concerns about Blast’s referral campaign and compared it to a Ponzi scheme, offering points of unknown value as rewards for inviting new users.

Pascal Cavarascio, an independent security researcher, exclusively told DL News Media that Blast’s goal is to sell a moonshot project that compromises security and the promised economic incentives.

He said fear of missing out (FOMO) will continue to drive people to the second L2 chain through the perceived risk-free yield while ignoring the many unknowns.

Is there a need for more L2 networks in the DeFi sector?

Blast’s rapid expansion as well as concerns about its one-way bridge, rising TVL, and Ponzi-like features have prompted discussion about the need for more Layer 2 solutions in the crowded decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. Is. Is.

According to DeFiLlama, there are 232 blockchains, many of which are shared by utilities and users. Ethereum holds the largest position with 55.66% TVL locked due to its extensive ecosystem and L2 projects.

BLAST differentiates itself by emphasizing the combination of yield and points, which is a unique offering compared to other internally run L2 projects on the Ethereum network.

Despite its delayed activation, investors continue to deposit funds on the platform to earn interest. This may indicate that the platform is focused solely on DeFi investors who often invest in high-risk crypto ventures for significant rewards.

While debate continues over BLAST’s announcement and overall structure, an expected mainnet launch will provide deeper insight into efficiency and trust.

