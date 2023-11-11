Kylie Jenner shows off signature curves in bodysuit for Khy

By Sam Joseph Semon for DailyMail.com 02:55 Nov 11, 2023, updated 02:55 Nov 11, 2023

Kylie Jenner promoted the upcoming second item from her clothing brand, Khie, in a trio of photos shared to her Instagram account on Friday.

In the photos, the 26-year-old reality television personality showcased a new offering from her company while riding in a luxury vehicle.

The entrepreneur, who recently showed off her new diamond ring, wore a white bodysuit that clung tightly to her chiseled frame as she posed for photos.

Jenner’s shiny brunette locks match well with the light tones of her clothes.

It was revealed that the social media powerhouse was planning to launch an apparel company last month.

The model confirmed the news about her new venture in a post shared on her Instagram account on October 24.

The entrepreneur made Khy’s first collection of clothing available to his fans on November 1.

The first set of Jenner’s offerings included a trench coat, as well as various dresses and bottoms, many of which were made from vegan leather.

According to People, Khaya’s launch was a resounding success with fans and the reality television grossed $1 million within an hour of its debut.

The reality television personality recently sat down for an extensive interview with Vogue, during which she revealed that she took a practical approach while developing her brand.

‘I want people to know how completely involved I am in this. “From the original concept, to designing or co-designing if we are working with other designers, to choosing fabrics, colours, I have been involved in every relevant meeting,” she said.

Jenner then said that she has held several high-level roles at her clothing company.

‘I am the creative director of brand and marketing. There isn’t an Instagram post or video that I haven’t personally edited, there isn’t an Instagram post that I haven’t posted myself,’ she revealed.

The social media personality also expressed that she was excited to be able to make her offering available to her fans.

‘I worked really hard on this, I put my love into it, and I can’t wait for people to experience the clothes. “It’s very personal,” he said.

Jenner then teased that her soon-to-be-released second clothing collection will be completely different from her brand’s first collection.

‘I’m always…changing it. “So it was important for us to make the droplets really different,” he said.

