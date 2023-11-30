Kylie Jenner channels Sia during a photoshoot for Kylie Cosmetics

By Sam Joseph Semon for DailyMail.com 20:30 Nov 30, 2023, updated 20:34 Nov 30, 2023

Kylie Jenner tried out a brand new look while promoting Kylie Cosmetics in a new set of photos shared to her Instagram account on Thursday.

The 26-year-old entrepreneur wore a wig similar to the one made famous by Sia as she revealed that her 10 shades of the company’s Precision Pout Wood lip liner will be released on December 6.

The social media personality, who recently flew to London to support her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, wore a sleek black dress that revealed her upper chest as she posed for pictures.

Jenner showed off her chiseled look in a new pair of promotional snaps for Kylie Cosmetics, which were shared to her Instagram account on Wednesday.

In her first snap, the reality television star wore the light beige long sleeve undergarment as she posed in front of her brand new Power Plush Longwear Concealer.

The model also wore a pair of white fishnet leggings and completed her look with heels.

The entrepreneur’s beautiful brunette locks remained tied in a loose bun for the entire duration of the photoshoot.

Jenner later wore a sheer white dress that showed off her toned physique during another promotional shoot.

The social media powerhouse also wore a bow-shaped earring, and her hair hung down over her chest and shoulders.

The entrepreneur co-founded Kylie Cosmetics with her mother Kris in 2014 and its first products were made available to the public the following year.

The reality television mainstay has taken a hands-on approach to promoting its brand and frequently appears in its commercials.

The brand became the subject of controversy in 2020 when it was revealed that it had incorrectly estimated its value by more than $1 billion in 2019.

Jenner talked about her brand during a conversation with Jennifer Lawrence for Interview Magazine and revealed that she was initially unsure whether her line would be successful.

‘We didn’t know where to start. There was no one to help us. And my mom thought I’d be stuck in my garage with lip kits for the rest of my life,’ she said.

The socialite added: “She was like, ‘You better be prepared, Kylie, because you’re probably going to have a lot of lip kits in your garage for the rest of your life, so you better love these colors “

The reality television personality then said that she was relieved when her brand did well initially with consumers.

‘We were a new company, so it was hard to get in front of a lot of people…but that wasn’t a bad thing. ‘It was very successful and it was the best time of my life,’ he said.

