Kylie Jenner appears in NFT-themed Treehouse of Horror segment on ‘The Simpsons’

Sunday marked the annual Treehouse of Horror episode simpsonsAnd while an NFT-themed story may very well have rekindled some of the buzz in that world, it’s also garnered attention after featuring Kylie Jenner’s voice over a version of herself.

The Halloween-themed anthology installment, titled “Treehouse of Horror XXXIV” this year, began with the story of Bart being turned into an NFT, or Non-Fungible Token. And it’s up to his mother Marge to save him, with a little help from Jenner and his friends, who come into the World Wide Web and fight through the blockchain.

Here’s what the moment was like and what the reactions were.

Kylie’s guest appearance

After Bart is turned into an NFT, Marge and Homer meet with the trio of Jenner, Rob Gronkowski, and Jimmy Fallon, known as the “enlightened minds who protect the crypto-verse” – in which only It is Jenner who provides her original voice.

After Homer said he thought they were just “celebrity shills” for the NFTs, Jenner quickly clarified things.

He said, “Ooh, we would never promote a technology if we didn’t understand the distributed ledger that underpins it.”

The next scene involved Jenner preparing Marge for digitization and giving her an encryption key.

“This key is a backdoor through the cryptographic protocols of the blockchain,” he said, snapping a quick selfie with Marge before finishing his thought. “Once you get inside, find Bart and use him to get both of you out.”

Marge will succeed in her mission, but Homer decides he wants to join in on the fad and becomes an NFT himself, causing people’s interest to wane shortly thereafter.

Some viewers were reacting on social media Glad to see Jenner’s face In the episode, while many were surprised what was she doing there and Why show? He will have it.

Well, according to showrunner Matt Selman, one of the reasons she came into the episode to make fun of herself more easily was because of her family’s latest reality series. kardashian is on Hulu, which is accompanied by simpsons Everyone is part of the Disney family.

Kylie Jenner got up and did it: The mogul has a guest voice in this year’s “Treehouse of Horror” episode of “The Simpsons,” and Variety has the first look below: pic.twitter.com/SFRnOftMCV – Diversity (@Diversity) 27 October 2023

Kylie and NFT

Jenner became one of the youngest and richest self-made entrepreneurs through her cosmetics line called Kylie Cosmetics, which helped her carve a niche in the world of beauty and fashion.

And one of the many reasons she is hovering around billionaire status is that she was one of the biggest early names to get involved with NFTs. She branded something called “Exclusive NFT Beauty Drops”, which represented exclusive beauty products, behind-the-scenes content, and virtual experiences with Jenner that fans could buy, trade, or hold.

simpsons predicting the future

Speaking of NFTs, given the show’s history of potentially predicting the future around a number of topics, a lot of viewers are curious if Sunday’s episode means the rise of NFTs once again.

The Simpsons never miss a beat.

They are predicting the NFT to reach $1 million. Are we about to face a mad race for NFTs again. Prepare your bag quickly. we are going to make it our friends pic.twitter.com/i8mNF26tVI – brilliant (@naijacryptoboi) 6 November 2023

simpsons Airs Sunday nights at 8pm on Fox.

Source: www.yahoo.com