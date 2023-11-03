Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were all smiles in coordinating black dresses last night

Congratulations to Kylie Jenner, who was honored as Brand Innovator of the Year in 2023 WSJ. magazine Innovator Awards last night. “I’ve always loved beauty and fashion,” the reality star said during her acceptance speech. “And it’s very special to be recognized for the success of the brands I’ve built and my new Khy, which launches today.” In fact, the ceremony was just hours after the 26-year-old, who is the brainchild of Kylie Cosmetics, released her fashion label’s inaugural 12-piece collection — talk about an unforgettable day. The special evening held at the Museum of Modern Art called for a scene-stealer, and Jenner’s Ferragamo dress did not disappoint.

Her strapless little black number comes from the Italian label’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, which debuted on the runway at Milan Fashion Week last month. However, the floor-sweeping look got the Jenner treatment on Wednesday night. The entrepreneur swapped out the original latex high-neck top for an equally attractive bustier. Elsewhere, Jenner leaned into similar selections as the runway model, including heavy gold earrings and leather sandals from The Row.

Although they didn’t walk the red carpet together, Jenner and her new boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, met up at dinner, where they sat next to each other, laughed and had a good time. dune The actor was seen with his girlfriend wearing a sleek black suit (something to talk about!).

Jenner wasn’t the only celebrity to impress with her dress at the event. Julia Louis-Dreyfus also chose a classic black number for the evening – she wore a Prada midi dress with feminine white ruffles at the hem. seinfeld The actor wore a satin clutch and strappy heels from the fashion house. Joan Smalls also attended the event wearing a cream monochromatic look from the Fear of God Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

Even though Jenner’s exact dress won’t be available until spring, you can still try out her latest look with an assortment of styles ahead.

