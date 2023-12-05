KX counts in time-oriented generative AI

Santa Fe, NM – July 4, 2018: A man stops on a motorcycle wearing a Wenger Swiss Military watch , [+] A red light in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images) getty images

The debate around Generative AI (Gen-AI) continues to spiral, slant, twist, duck, and dive. During this period of early embryonic development and change, the industry has moved beyond its focus on guardrail concerns and open data access toward AI bias… and thin-skinned language models (bigger is not necessarily always the at best) is designed outside the scope of , for industry-specific and task-specific use cases. That’s not to mention boardroom conspiracies and corporate sabotage, but let’s move on. Perhaps it is time to look into the implementation of Gen-AI in ad-hoc application use cases.

Known for his work in the fintech sector with data services spanning the financial services sector and other verticals, KX is an expert in vector and time-series data management. The company’s latest release is detailed in the form of KDB.AI Server, a high-performance vector database for time-oriented generative AI and contextual search.

Deployable into a single container via Docker, KDB.AI Server offers setup options for a variety of environments, including cloud, on-premises, and hybrid systems. But what is time-oriented generative AI, where is it used, and why does it matter?

What is Time-Oriented Generative AI?

Simply put, time-oriented generative AI (with contextual search) is the creation of intelligence functions generated from the ingestion and analysis of time-series data sources, i.e. information with a specific time-stamped reference point on every piece of data. Pool as we can. Expect to find weather records, energy measurements, financial stock indices, health care measurement systems or other similar time-specific digital entities.

Because time dependence is present and permeates the data topography handled and presented by time-oriented generative AI, the longer the time period we work with and the more complex the relationships described by the vectors used, the greater the task. It is difficult.

As data science commentator Fabiana Clemente writes here, “This time dependency introduces new levels of complexity into the process of synthetic data production: maintaining trends and correlations across time is as important as between features or attributes. Maintaining relationships (as we are used to with tabular data). And the longer the temporal history, the more difficult it will be to preserve those relationships.

Where is KX KDB.AI used?

With time-oriented generic AI explanations (with a proportional dose of contextual discovery in the mix), if this is the tool, where is it used in real-world data and computing environments? KX says KDB.AI’s capabilities power versatile applications across a wide range of industry sectors, including the previously highlighted financial services sector, where temporal and contextual search is used to enhance trading strategies and reduce risk. is used. This technology works in gaming as well as e-commerce where real-time risk assessment and fraud detection matter a lot.

Other applications include healthcare and life sciences where analysis of patient records can help in quick diagnosis, personalized treatment planning and rapid discovery of new drugs. In manufacturing and energy, KX points to the use of multidimensional search for predictive maintenance, which helps reduce machine downtime and improve operational efficiency. In aerospace and defense, we can see how analyzing and correlating operational data to intelligence helps improve command decision making. Even in government, this technology helps in searching and summarizing documents, video, audio and image files.

‘Scale’ of conflict

As a recent report from Accenture suggests, generative AI promises to fundamentally transform productivity and boost competitive differentiation, while 84% of global C-suite executives believe they should Should AI be used to achieve objectives, 76% report they struggle with how to scale. KX claims that the KDB.AI Server solves this problem, giving enterprises the ability to run their AI applications with data processing and search functionality that scales to meet the needs of the largest, most complex enterprises. She goes.

“The launch of KDB.AI Server Edition is a transformational step forward in enterprise AI. It is designed for a future where data is a strategic powerhouse, empowering businesses to build custom AI solutions from their proprietary data to create a differentiated competitive edge. Enables,” Ashok said. Reddy, CEO, KX. “Combining unique data processing with agility and privacy, KDB.AI Server Edition is not just a new product, it is a leap into the generative AI era, ensuring businesses not only adapt but grow and thrive. “The rapidly evolving AI landscape.”

Built to handle high-speed, time-oriented data and multi-modal data processing, KDB.AI handles both structured and unstructured enterprise data, enabling companies to perform holistic search across all data assets with superior accuracy. As a vector database, KDB.AI enables software developers to bring temporal and semantic context and relevance to their AI-powered applications.

Additionally, KDB.AI is optimized for the Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) pattern, which ensures that instead of constantly training or fine-tuning large language models (LLMs), developers get better accuracy, less Can bring data relevance to your signals while providing cost. And less GPU will be required. For completeness, let’s remind ourselves that – as detailed here – Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) is used to refine and improve large language model (LLM) responses in terms of their consistency and quality by adding AI models to The AI ​​framework created can be described as. External sources of certified knowledge data. In other words, RAG makes Gen-AI more accurate.

Generative AI continues to evolve and its alignment with time-series, time-stamped, time-specific data workloads makes logical sense in the context of its broader growth and development. The deployment of this hugely impactful technology is widely agreed to be on its way to entering every application on our planet – it’s just a matter of time.