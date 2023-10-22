Kweichow Moutai: Does the selloff signal that China’s troubled stock market is about to turn around?

The latest selloff in Chinese bellwether stock, Kweichow Moutai, is being interpreted by analysts as a harbinger of a market downturn after the liquor giant’s shares suffered their biggest decline in nearly a year.

Over the past decade, the benchmark has seen gains followed by major declines in stocks. The CSI 300 index rose nearly 6 percent in 12 months after Kweicho Moutai shares fell 19 percent in September 2013. The benchmark rose 23 percent in the coming year after the stock lost a quarter in value in October 2018. , In the most recent incident, the CSI 300 rose 15 percent in six months following Kweicho Moutai’s 23 percent decline last October.

“Historically speaking, making a bottom is a kind of precondition for the market,” said Wang Chen, partner at Zufunds Investment Management in Shanghai. “The selloff starts first with companies with average fundamentals and then spreads to the most popular trades. When this happens, it means that the selling pressure is waning and is nearing an end, and the market has bottomed out.”

Kweichao Moutai, which produces China’s most famous baijiu liquor under the same brand-name, is a favorite of investors because of its solid earnings growth history and track record of regular dividend payments. With a capitalization of 2.07 trillion yuan (US$282 billion), it is the second most valuable stock in China’s onshore markets.

The distiller’s shares fell 5.7 percent in Shanghai on Thursday, its biggest decline in nearly a year, as analysts struggled to explain what went wrong. Before that, the stock had been largely flat year-to-date, outperforming the benchmark CSI 300 index’s 6.7 percent decline.

While some said investors were bringing the company’s valuation in line with the broader market, others said it was a proxy for China’s growth story.

Goldman estimates government purchases of Chinese stocks will lead to year-end rally

“Foreign funds are selling it,” said Hong Hao, chief economist at Groww Investment Group. “Moutai is an important stock, but it is an indication of how foreign investors think about China.”

While some have speculated that Kweichow Moutai’s third-quarter earnings may fall short of analysts’ estimates, the company has issued a denial, saying that business operations were normal. The distiller said in its quarterly results on Friday night that profit in the quarter ending in September rose 15.7 per cent from a year earlier, down from a 21 per cent rise in the previous three-month period. This compared with the consensus estimate of a 33 percent decline.

HSBC analysts said in a note that the company’s revenue growth target of about 15 percent for 2023 could be met, and a price target of 2,202 yuan for the company’s stock is a third above current levels.

“The company is increasing the direct sales ratio of Moutai products and expanding the distribution sales ratio of Xiliejiu products,” analysts wrote in a report in August. “If Moutai maintains strong market control of its core products, gross margins may continue to increase. We expect Moutai as a leading baijiu company to gain more market share, and we are optimistic on its strong fundamentals and long-term growth visibility.

Workers pack wine bottles at a workshop of Kweichao Moutai in Mao-tai township of Renhui city in southwest China’s Guizhou province. Photo: Xinhua

Kweichao Moutai shares were up 0.9 percent at 1,645 yuan on Friday in a weak market. The CSI 300 index fell 0.7 percent to a one-year low, while the Shanghai Composite index fell by the same margin to close below the 3,000-point gateway for the first time in 11 months.

Kweichao Moutai is the top choice in China’s baijiu industry, according to Citigroup, which said the launch of its crossover product sauce-flavored latte demonstrated its determination to innovate and will build its branding among young consumers.

“Despite a modest contribution to earnings, those innovative crossover products have enhanced Moutai’s recently enhanced efforts on innovation and communication with younger demographics, setting the company apart from most baijiu peers,” the U.S. bank said in a report last month. Does.”

Despite improvement in economic indicators, selling continues in China’s stock markets. Data released last week showed China’s economy grew a better-than-expected 4.9 percent in the third quarter, and retail sales and industrial output both exceeded expectations in September. Foreign investors sold 37.26 billion yuan of Chinese stocks through exchange links with Hong Kong in October, totaling outflows of 127 billion yuan in the past two months, according to Bloomberg data.

“Sentiment is weak as there is no change in liquidity and foreign capital flight hits other headwinds,” said Song Yiwei, an analyst at Baohai Securities in Tianjin. “Since the stock index remains at fresh lows, investors should not be too pessimistic, and patiently wait for the market to stabilize.”

Source: amp.scmp.com