He died in late November after being taken to hospital for an unspecified illness.

Kuwait’s ruling emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah, 86, has died after a low-key three-year reign that was focused on trying to resolve the small, oil-rich nation’s internal political disputes.

Kuwait state television began programming with verses from the Quran just before a somber official made the announcement.

“With great sadness and sorrow, we – the Kuwaiti people, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the friendly peoples of the world – mourn the late His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, who passed away beside his Lord .today,” said Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al Sabah, his Emirati court minister, who read a brief statement.

Officials did not provide any cause of death.

Kuwait’s deputy ruler and his half-brother, Sheikh Meshaal Al Ahmed Al Jaber, now 83, is believed to be the world’s oldest crown prince. He is in line to take over as ruler of Kuwait and represents one of the last octogenarian leaders of the Gulf nation.

In late November, Sheikh Nawaf was taken to hospital due to an undisclosed illness. Since then, Kuwait has been waiting for news about his health. State-run news previously reported that he had traveled to the United States in March 2021 for an unspecified medical checkup.

The health of Kuwait’s leaders remains a sensitive matter in the Middle Eastern country bordering Iraq and Saudi Arabia, which has seen internal power struggles behind palace doors.

People of Sheikh Nawaf’s lifetime, who were born before oil completely transformed Kuwait from a trading center to a petrostate, are fading with age. At the same time, other Gulf Arab countries bringing younger and more assertive rulers to power have increased pressure on Al Sabah to transfer power to the next generation.

Sheikh Nawaf was sworn in as Emir following the death of his predecessor, the late Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah in 2020.

He previously served as Kuwait’s Minister of Interior and Defense, but outside of those terms he was not seen as particularly active in the government. However, he was a largely undisputed replacement for the Amir, although due to his advancing age analysts believed his tenure would be short. This was Sheikh Nawaf’s third-shortest tenure of any emir since Al Sabah ruled Kuwait in 1752.

