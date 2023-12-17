Kuwait has a new ruler who now has to fix his old problems

(Bloomberg) — Like his immediate predecessor, Kuwait’s new rulers are taking over power in their 80s and must confront the same political dysfunction plaguing the same economy that has stymied reforms for years.

Most read from Bloomberg

But this succession has differences as well as similarities, and how they play out will help decide whether 83-year-old Emir Sheikh Mishaal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah can free the OPEC member state from its paralysis. Or not.

Read more: Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf, who sought political reset, dies at 86

Early efforts to reconcile the Arab Gulf’s only elected parliament with a prime minister’s office filled with royal appointees have at least begun, and Sheikh Mishal has signaled his support for bringing in new faces.

He now has a free hand in forming any new government and will consult key members of the ruling family to choose his successor, for which he has a year. But it is unlikely that Kuwait will follow neighboring Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in handing over powers to a younger generation. Traditionally, Kuwaiti princes are selected based on extensive experience in government positions. Any crown prince must also be a descendant of Mubarak al-Kabir, the founder of modern Kuwait, who died in 1915.

“The focus should be on whether the next level of leadership – including the crown prince and government alternatives – will work regardless of age,” said Badr al-Saif, an assistant professor and non-resident fellow at Kuwait University. Institute of Arab Gulf States in Washington. “Responsibility on delivery.”

Sheikh Mishal’s nominee will need the support of parliament, and his choice needs to be balanced with who is chosen as the next prime minister, as a new cabinet is widely expected to be formed. In his inaugural address to Parliament in October, Sheikh Mishal criticized both elected MPs and the appointed cabinet for failing to live up to expectations.

Read more: UAE prince who reshaped region named ruler of oil-rich power

Born in 1940, he is the brother of three former rulers and the successor to his half-brother Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, who died on Saturday. He graduated from the UK’s Hendon Police College in 1960 before joining the Ministry of the Interior and later leading Kuwait’s Department of State Security, becoming Deputy Chief of the National Guard.

Sheikh Mishaal was appointed Crown Prince in October 2020 and has been largely acting head of state since November 2021, when Sheikh Nawaf handed over most of his responsibilities to him while traveling abroad from time to time for medical treatment.

Now that he is a ruler in his own right, analysts will be looking for signs of how Sheikh Mishaal – who has five sons and seven daughters – will rule. According to the OPEC website, at the end of 2022 the country was home to about 8% of the oil reserves located in member countries of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Although major changes in oil and foreign policy are unlikely, pressure is growing for some form of political reform. Kuwait’s loosely aligned opposition dominates the 50-member legislature, and is wielding influence. Nevertheless, the fact that opposition MPs who have good relations with Kuwait’s current prime minister dominate the parliament has helped pave the way for smoother relations between the government and legislators after years of feuding.

Since political parties have not received legalization, parliament is often filled with populist independents who clash with government ministers, whom they accuse of being too soft on corruption. While Kuwait’s political system is more independent than others in the Gulf, the Emir must approve all laws.

Kuwait, one of the richest countries in the world, has lacked a stable government for many years, often reaching levels of political impasse, a contrast to the unquestioned power wielded by ruling families in neighboring Gulf countries.

While there is generally more agreement between the two powers, political wrangling has delayed the passage of laws, including a bill that would allow the government to borrow or dip into its sovereign wealth fund in times of need. , making Kuwait particularly vulnerable to external shocks. , such as the Covid crisis.

Kuwait posted its first surplus in the year through March, ending nine consecutive years of deficits as a surge in oil revenues and more controlled spending boosted one of the Middle East’s biggest crude producers. In 2020, due to a cash crunch, the pandemic and falling oil prices, the government struggled to pay state salaries. After the improvement in crude oil, the pressure on the treasury has reduced but problems remain.

Parliament has opposed any redistribution of state handouts, although about three-quarters of expenditures are absorbed by salaries and subsidies, while lawmakers have also agreed to impose value-added taxes or privatize state-owned assets. Will be required.

The economy’s saving grace, the $700 billion Future Generations Fund, run by the world’s oldest sovereign wealth fund and designed as a savings pot for life after oil, was raised largely without parliamentary approval. Till now is unbroken.

Former Emir Sheikh Nawaf initiated a nationwide reconciliation and took steps to ease the standoff with parliament, including several amnesties for self-exiled opposition members and activists. Kuwaitis today have greater hope that, with improved national dialogue, the government and parliament will cooperate to resolve long-standing issues related to economic, political and social reform, and attract much-needed foreign investment.

“Healing the country and addressing political grievances is a gateway to addressing other areas in need of attention,” al-Saif said. “Sheikh Mishaal is expected to continue reconciliation and then focus on much-needed economic reforms and the upliftment of basic services.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com