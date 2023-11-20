The Nirvana frontman’s pack of cigarettes and his left-handed Fender Mustang electric guitar sold for record prices at auction in his last public performance before his tragic death in April 1994.

Advertisement

And you thought the price of cigarettes has skyrocketed…

an unopened packet of American Spirit Cigarettes is owned by the Nirvana frontman.) A Kurt Cobain cigarette, described as “probably the most expensive pack of cigarettes ever sold”, sold at an auction in Nashville for $5,200 (€4,760) – well above the estimate of $800 – $1,200 (€740 – €1,100).

American Spirits – still preserved in the original cellophane wrapping – were sold by julian’s auction As part of its “Played, Worn and Broken: Rock ‘n’ Roll Iconic Guitars and Memorabilia” auction.

The lot description describes, “American Spirit Menthol was the late rock star’s favorite brand.” “The pack was rescued by Cobain’s roommate at a Los Angeles rehabilitation clinic, where he stayed for a few days before taking his own life.”

Elsewhere, Cobain’s Skystang I guitar sold for $1,587,500 (€1,453,229).

The left-handed Fender Mustang electric guitar played by Cobain in his final public performance before his tragic death in April 1994 was expected to fetch $1,000,000 – $2,000,000 (€922,000 – €1.8 million).

“It really is an incredible historic guitar. Of course, it’s Kurt Cobain. This is his fender mustang. Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien’s Auctions, said this is his Skystang 1 guitar, his workhorse, his most played guitar to date.

Used on the “In Utero Tour”, they played it at 53 out of 63 shows. The last guitar he played in the United States was in January ’94 in Seattle. This is his last guitar to date, played in Munich, Germany in 1994. And of course, sadly, we lost Kurt in April 1994.

Nolan said: “It’s a really iconic guitar, with the original strings attached, and the original guitar strap with black masking tape covering the Fender brand name because Kurt doesn’t like branding.”

Many of Cobain’s other items were available for sale, including the jeans he wore in the ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ music video – sold for $412,750 (€377,000); A sketch and handwritten ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ song notes – sold for $91,000 (€83,000); A yellow argyle cardigan – sold for $13,000 (€11,900).

All items were originally left for Cobain’s roommate at the Exodus Recovery Center in Los Angeles.

Keep in mind, this wasn’t just about the Nirvana frontman.

Other highlights of the three-day auction include:

• Eric Clapton’s iconic ‘The Fool’ guitar sold for $1.27 million (€1.16 million) at The Jim Irsay Collection in Indianapolis, marking the first time a Clapton guitar has sold for seven figures at auction and setting a world record for the sale. Clapton guitar.

• The Gibson Epiphone PR325S acoustic guitar owned by Johnny Cash was played at a dinner for Joaquin Phoenix, who will play the Man in Black in the film. walk the Line: $63,500 (€58,000), about 20 times its original estimate of $3,000 – $5,000.

• Dolly Parton’s custom-made, stage-worn 1970s cape: sold for $10,160 (€9,300), five times its original estimate of $2,000-$3,000.

• Dizzy Gillespie’s Martin Committee Bugle: sold for $76,200 (€69,000), above its $30,000-$50,000 estimate.

• Keith Richards’ Rolling Stones Band signed 1999 Fender Classic Series ’69 Thinline Telecaster electric guitar sold for $45,500 (€41,650).

Advertisement

What would you bid on?

Source