Kuo says iPhone shipments in China have fallen more than expected

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple’s iPhone shipments in China fell more than he expected.

The slowdown hit Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory, which is used to produce iPhones. That factory was the site of a labor riot in 2022. Hundreds of Foxconn workers protested over wages and labor conditions at the factory.

The riots were linked to issues related to the company’s alleged decision to delay bonus payments as well as the repeated COVID-related lockdowns. Workers complained that China and Foxconn’s “closed-loop production” health measures were ineffective.

Those anti-Covid measures hurt Foxconn’s earnings, although Chinese authorities quickly reopened the plant after the riots. Analysts called the shutdown “a complete blow to Apple’s supply chain.”

Kuo said the resulting disruption caused Foxconn to ship “12 million fewer iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max units, resulting in a lower revenue baseline for 4Q22.”

Regardless, Apple projected that its revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 would be similar to the same quarter a year earlier. Instead, the company reported a decline of $89.5 billion compared to $90.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022.

This suggests that “Apple’s 4Q23 momentum is weaker than expected, primarily due to declining iPhone demand in the Chinese market,” Kuo said.

The analyst anticipates a “downward trend for the iPhone in China” to continue through 2024, which he attributes to “structural changes in the Chinese smartphone market due to Huawei’s withdrawal.”

According to a recent analysis from Counterpoint Research, Apple faces increasing competition from Chinese smartphone handset makers including Huawei and Honor.

Research first surfaced in October suggesting that demand for the iPhone 15 in China was weaker than the iPhone 14. This came despite good initial sales figures for the iPhone, which was released at the end of the third calendar quarter.

Both Counterpoint and Jefferies pointed to lower than anticipated iPhone 15 sales, citing increased competition from Huawei and the release of the Mate 60 Pro, as well as China’s economy, which is struggling in the wake of COVID.

“Trends suggest the iPhone will lose to Huawei in 2024,” Jefferies analysts wrote. “We believe global iPhone shipments will ultimately be lower than expected due to weak demand in China.”

