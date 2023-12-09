Kukurun, the Web3 service platform app released by Eastverse, signed more than 100 partnership stores in Okinawa, making it No. 1 in Japan. – Cryptosaurus

share

to do

share

share

E-mail

Introducing EastVerse, a Web3 project to empower offline businesses in Japan.

Eastverse empowers tourism and offline stores with crypto technology, integrating the value of Japan’s tourism and offline stores into the Web3 token economy, connecting offline (Japan) with online (global). In the future, offline business will expand to more areas in East Asia and Southeast Asia, bringing new users to the Web3 industry continuously.

The Web3 ecosystem in Japan is a self-sustaining system, strongly supported by the government, which attracts many large companies to join. With one of the highest quality users in the world and the largest Web3 market in Asia, the Japanese market is considered one of the few global Web3 markets that are able to innovate the offline service business.

Taking advantage of the Japanese market opportunity, Eastverse will import more realistic application layer value and usage scenarios (powering tourism, offline stores, Web 3 games, etc.), introduce real users, user social division of labor, value creation , will exchange and get the price. Make tokenomics (offline×online, Japan×global) truly strong, sustainable, and similar to the real-world free market economy, thereby overcoming the crisis of Ponzi economics, fostering new innovations and providing a platform for the Web3 industry. Continuous efforts can be made.

The number of partnership stores is still growing, expected to exceed 200 in 2023

As part of Eastverse, DX platform app “Kukurun” has announced that over 100 stores in Okinawa have signed on to its NFT partnership. Eastverse integrates various offline services such as tourism with Web3 Internet services to promote tourism and revive the local economy in Okinawa and expand into East Asia in the future.

The first phase of the service is to sell PASS NFTs in the form of coupons that can be used in partnered stores.

“Kukurun”, the Web3 comprehensive platform app presented by Eastverse Project, will release PASS NFT as its first service. Holders will be able to use nearby NFTs as coupons at NFT partnership stores in Okinawa by authenticating their NFTs with the dedicated app. As a Web3 project, Kukurun has the largest number of NFT partnership stores in Japan (※ Self-researched)

Kukurun contributes to the promotion of tourism and local economic revitalization.

The comprehensive platform “Kukurun” combines online services, including NFTs, with offline services from local partnership stores in Okinawa. To boost tourism, create jobs, and revive the local economy, Kukrun contributes in various ways, such as providing NFT donations and supporting local business. go online.

Kukurun aims to open more than 200 NFT partnership stores by the end of the year, and plans to release the Kukurun app and surrounding NFTs next year.

The number of NFT partnership stores in Okinawa is expected to reach 1,000 by next year.

List of Kukrun Partnership Stores (excerpts)

[Restaurants]

◾ Mexican food amigo

◾ Ramen Sakaba Mauroa

◾ Seafood and Sakaba Tominoa

◾ Uosushi Public Market main and separate houses,

◾ Bamboo Charcoal, Binchotan, Robata-yaki Takesumi

[Activities]

◾ Marine Joint (Diving Service)

◾ Anela (Diving Service)

[Tourism services]

◾ Maharo Rent-A-Car

◾ Umigoya Rent-a-Car

[Other services]

◾ My Time Okinawa City Store and Naha Store (Massage)

◾ Paint Studio Okinawa (art production)

and over 70 other partnership stores

supervisory organization

【General Incorporated Association East Asia WEB3.0 Promotion Committee】

Established with the aim of strengthening cooperation between Japan and East Asia and achieving healthy and sustainable development of the digital society through the use of Web3.0.

Using blockchain technology, we will make Okinawa the starting point for a brand new tourism experience in Japan through NFTs and the metaverse. In addition, we will work on creating employment in the tourism industry, and devote our efforts to extensive research and inspection, enlightenment activities, environmental improvement, etc. Establishing a leading position in the industry, we will continue to contribute to growth. East. Asia and Japan.

operating company

【Ului Company Limited】

◾ Business Description: A comprehensive Web3 trading company that supports local governments in Web3 through various services. Like NFT, BCG (blockchain game), community development, etc.

◾ Location: Minami-Aoyama 2-2-15 Win Aoyama BIZ+, Minato, Tokyo

◾ URL:

◾Contact person: Miura

◾Email: [email protected]

◾City: Tokyo

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech