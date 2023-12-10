Introducing EastVerse, a Web3 project to empower offline businesses in Japan.

Eastverse empowers tourism and offline stores with crypto technology, integrating the value of Japan’s tourism and offline stores into the Web3 token economy, connecting offline (Japan) with online (global). In the future, offline business will expand to more areas in East Asia and Southeast Asia, bringing new users to the Web3 industry continuously.

The Web3 ecosystem in Japan is a self-sustaining system, strongly supported by the government, attracting many large companies to join. With one of the highest quality users in the world and the largest Web3 market in Asia, the Japanese market is considered one of the few global Web3 markets capable of innovating the offline service business.

Taking advantage of the Japanese market opportunity, Eastverse will import more realistic application layer value and usage scenarios (empowering tourism, offline stores, Web 3 games, etc.), introduce real users, user social division of labor, value creation , will exchange and receive value. Make tokenomics (offline×online, Japan×global) truly strong, sustainable, and similar to the real-world free market economy, thereby overcoming the crisis of Ponzi economics, driving new innovations, and making sustained efforts for the Web3 industry .

The number of partnership stores is still growing, expected to exceed 200 in 2023

As part of Eastverse, DX platform app “Kukurun” has announced that over 100 stores in Okinawa have signed on to its NFT partnership. Eastverse integrates various offline services such as tourism with Web3 Internet services to promote tourism and revive the local economy in Okinawa and expand into East Asia in the future.

The first phase of the service is to sell PASS NFTs in the form of coupons that can be used in partnered stores

“Kukurun”, the Web3 comprehensive platform app presented by Eastverse Project, will release PASS NFT as its first service. Holders will be able to use nearby NFTs as coupons in NFT partnership stores in Okinawa by authenticating their NFTs with the dedicated app. As a Web3 project, Kukurun has the largest number of NFT partnership stores in Japan (※ Self-researched)

Kukurun contributes to tourism promotion and local economic revival

The comprehensive platform “Kukurun” combines online services, including NFTs, with offline services from local partnership stores in Okinawa. To promote tourism, create jobs and revive the local economy, Kukrun contributes in various ways, such as providing NFT Donating to and supporting local business. go online.

Kukurun aims to open more than 200 NFT partnership stores by the end of the year, and plans to release the Kukurun app and nearby NFTs next year.

The number of NFT partnership stores in Okinawa is expected to reach 1,000 by next year.

List of Kukrun Partnership Stores (excerpts):

restaurant

mexican food amigo

Ramen Sakaba Mauroa

Seafood and Sakaba Tominoa

Uyosushi Public Market main and detached houses,

Bamboo Charcoal, Binchotan, Robata-yaki Takesumi

activities

Marine Joint (Diving Service)

Enela (diving service)

tourism services

Maharo Rent-A-Car

Umigoya Rent-a-Car

other services

My Time Okinawa City Store and Naha Store (Massage)

Paint Studio Okinawa (art production)

and over 70 other partnership stores.

supervisory organization

General Incorporated Association East Asia WEB3.0 Promotion Committee

Established with the aim of strengthening cooperation between Japan and East Asia and achieving healthy and sustainable development of the digital society through the use of Web3.0.

Using blockchain technology, we will make Okinawa the starting point for a brand new tourism experience in Japan through NFTs and the metaverse. In addition, we will work on creating employment in the tourism industry, and devote our efforts to extensive research and inspection, enlightenment activities, environmental improvement, etc. Establishing a leading position in the industry, we will continue to contribute to the development of the former. Asia and Japan.

our website.

operating company

ULUOI Co., Ltd.

Business Description: A comprehensive Web3 trading company that supports local governments in Web3 through a variety of services. Like NFT, BCG (blockchain game), community development, etc.

Location: Minami-Aoyama 2-2-15 Win Aoyama Biz+, Minato, Tokyo

url

Source: www.coinspeaker.com