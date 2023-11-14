Kubernetes in the real world: 10 insights from Spectro Cloud’s report

containers pixabay

Spectro Cloud, a cloud-native startup aimed at streamlining Kubernetes operations, has released its annual report on Kubernetes in production. Based on an online survey and interviews with 333 IT operations and application development teams, the report reflects the current state of Kubernetes running in a variety of environments, including the edge.

Here are the highlights of the report:

1. Nearly all businesses that use Kubernetes in production (97%) use more than one cluster. More than half (56%) have more than ten clusters, a significant increase from half (49%) in 2022.

2. Business public cloud-managed Kubernetes service distributions (for example, AWS EKS-D), self-hosted distributions (for example, Red Hat OpenShift), edge-specific distributions such as K3s and microK8s, or other CNCF- Can use compatible Kubernetes. Distribution. 83% of production deployments contain at least two distributions.

3. The plethora of open-source and paid software that works with Kubernetes makes things more difficult. This includes everything from service mesh to observability. The data emphasizes the reality of Kubernetes environments, with approximately 72% of respondents reporting more than five different software elements in their Kubernetes infrastructure stack.

4. There is broad agreement that the operational efficiency of Kubernetes infrastructure can be improved (98%), with increased automation being the most frequently mentioned opportunity (56%). The fact that simplification of the infrastructure software stack ranked second (46%) is not surprising, given the above environmental complexity.

5. Companies using Kubernetes expect to see even greater performance in the coming year. As technology teams expand their use of Kubernetes, they are finding new ways to deliver value. This includes 86% who expect to build more Kubernetes containerized applications, 80% who expect to grow their own clusters, 78% who expect to deploy more development teams to Kubernetes, and 77% who expect to expand more existing Expect applications to be migrated.

6. A new class of tools has emerged to help engineers work more effectively in Kubernetes environments to simplify the developer experience. Most respondents (95%) are familiar with these tools, and nearly two-thirds (62%) are actively using (17%) or piloting (45%).

7. The majority of users responding (25%) want a process for creating specific environments where code is deployed via the CD pipeline, initiating cluster creation, or raising a ticket with operations (12%) goes. Other organizations choose to provide their development teams with persistent clusters, which can be a single persistent shared cluster (15%) or a dedicated cluster for each team (14%).

8. Since there is already a large pool of VM workloads coming, it’s not surprising that Kubernetes stakeholders will have to figure out how to make these environments work together. 85% of respondents are considering migrating VMs to Kubernetes, while 46% plan to migrate existing containerized software to Kubernetes.

9. Edge computing is gaining popularity among businesses of all sizes. The majority of businesses (93%) using Kubernetes in production are considering edge computing initiatives. Kubernetes-based edge computing is becoming more common, with one in five (20%) organizations reporting Kubernetes in production deployments in edge environments. This includes full-scale (7%) and partial (13%) production deployments. Additionally, nearly a quarter (29%) are conducting active testing or pilots of Kubernetes for edge computing.

10. Customers running Kubernetes-based edge deployments are most concerned about compliance and security (62%). Other challenges included concerns about conducting field engineering visits (45%) and second day operations (45%). These are more common in advanced environments that have addressed basic deployment issues.