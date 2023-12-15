Kroger/Gatic partnership provides antidote to GM Cruise debacle

Gatic’s Texas operations for Kroger consist of a four-node network with routes up to 50 miles in each direction. , [+] ©2023 Nate Rehlander

While the troubles of a driverless company that transports people dominate the news cycle, the driverless movement of goods is gaining momentum.

In a significant step forward for autonomous B2B logistics, Gatic AI Inc. and The Kroger Company today announced the launch of a multi-year commercial collaboration. The partnership sees Gatik’s medium-duty autonomous box trucks transport fresh products from Kroger’s state-of-the-art customer fulfillment center in Dallas, Texas to multiple retail locations. This strong signal, along with other recent updates from truck autonomy leaders, provides an important counter-point to the steady stream of troubling news coming out of robotaxi player Cruise. Let’s take a look at what is and isn’t happening on both fronts.

Partnership addressing major logistics problems

Gatik is the autonomous leader in short-haul, B2B logistics, using its fleet of medium-duty trucks to offer transportation-as-a-service to shippers. In 2021, Gatik became the first company worldwide to conduct driverless commercial deliveries. They’ve been attracting customers at an impressive pace since that time, including Walmart, Loblaws, Tyson Foods, and Pitney Bowes. The Kroger partnership is significant in both the scale and maturity of the technology, as I’ll discuss later.

Gatic’s Class 3 – 7 autonomous box trucks operate commercially in several markets, including Texas, Arkansas and Ontario, Canada. Founded in 2017, Gatik has partnered with industry leaders such as Isuzu, Ryder, Goodyear and Cummins.

Kroger, an American grocery market giant, operates more than 2,800 stores serving more than eleven million customers daily under various banner names.

Today’s announcement in Dallas coincided with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that included representatives from the Texas Department of Transportation and the Texas Department of Public Safety, as well as the city. “You are changing the world,” City of Dallas Mayor Pro Tem and Council Member Tennell Atkins said in remarks addressed to Gatick and Kroger. “We are looking at the 21st century. Gatik and Kroger’s cutting-edge partnership is making an impact in Dallas and across the state of Texas. I thank you for your cooperation.”

Over the past eight months, Gatik has delivered safely and consistently across Kroger’s Dallas delivery network multiple times a day, seven days per week. Kroger and Gatik noted that these operations have increased the speed, responsiveness and frequency of fulfilling Kroger e-commerce orders. Ben Hamilton said, “Kroger is committed to creating a seamless shopping experience for our customers – whether through home delivery, store pick-up or in-store shopping, and our collaboration with Gatik allows us to continue that experience. Enables you to keep and grow.” Vice President, Logistics and Engineering Network Strategy at Kroger. “What has always been important to customers is that they get what they want on time. But what we’ve seen through this collaboration is that as important as it is to be on time, it’s also really important to have good customer service. With Gatic’s autonomous box trucks, we are able to make our deliveries faster, and focus more on the customer service side of things, which ultimately leads to happier customers and repeat customers.

Texas is playing a central role. The state has emerged as a national leader in the deployment of autonomous technology, and support from municipal and state government representatives has been critical in facilitating Gatic’s successful operation with Kroger.

“Texas is at the center of Gatic’s commercial growth strategy, so we are very pleased to see the real benefits of our autonomous trucking solution through our partnership with Kroger,” said Gautam Narang, CEO and co-founder of Gatic. “The support we have received from state and local officials during our journey in Texas has been phenomenal, and we are excited to safely continue our industry-leading freight-only operations in the state.”

Gatik continues to strengthen its transportation network at multiple sites in Texas and Arkansas. Their continued growth in the Texas market is about advancing the regional supply chain, providing safe and efficient autonomous middle-mile delivery services to the many Fortune 500 companies with large operations there. The Kroger-Gatic operation consists of a four-node network with routes up to 50 miles each way.

And then there’s the cruise…

Is driverless technology in danger? barely. But since the broader news media is so tied to Cruz’s juicy bone, the public could be forgiven for thinking that’s the case.

GM Cruise is already in recovery mode after the recent explosion on October 2Ra Pedestrian incident involving one of their robotaxi vehicles. The company’s new leadership is focusing directly on safety culture issues and cleaning up the house. Yesterday they fired nine executives, including the COO and key government affairs leaders, who were apparently front and center in the short-and-low communications with California government officials in the wake of the incident. Now, Cruz’s condition is improving, doing what needs to be done. As they have minimized operations and plan to reopen in just one city, 24 percent of its workforce was let go today. It’s a painful process that has the automotive and tech media fuming.

Importantly, Cruz’s technical ability is not the issue; Their vehicles are very capable of driving in urban environments. If a mountain of technical inadequacies has to be corrected, months or years of time may be wasted. But this is not the case. The company culture is being reimagined with a more courteous and more respectful approach towards road users and government agencies. Establishing a new culture is not a long-term endeavor. This key point is one that is missing from the mainstream media. I see Cruise relaunching its robotaxi services in a few months, which will eventually lead to revenue generation resuming its path to profitability. That’s why other investors like GM and Honda are holding out, at least for now.

Not in the headlines: Systematic security procedures in place

Despite the Cruise debacle, Waymo’s services have continued without any drama, apparently, given the lack of news headlines. To pilot robotaxis in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Phoenix, Arizona, Waymo has “taken a measured and incremental approach to introducing its technology to the public,” said Saswat Panigrahi, Waymo’s chief product officer. It is planned to deploy fully autonomous robotaxis in. soon.

Other players like May Mobility and Zoox appear to be far behind in terms of technical performance to be able to operate fully driverless.

In the long-haul trucking sector, publicly traded Aurora leads the way in communicating both safety and operational readiness metrics to its shareholders. They aim to launch fully driverless commercial operations by the end of 2024. Startup Kodiak has also stated the same goal.

Gatic’s approach to the safe deployment of driverless vehicles aligns well with best practices from leaders in the field. “Gatic prioritizes safety through systematic and rigorous testing while leveraging the benefits of our B2B short-haul middle mile use case, in which Gatic trucks are purpose-built and validated for the roads and routes in which we operate. Let’s work. “While we are excited to expand deployment to provide safety benefits to more customers and the motoring public, we are also deeply committed to prioritizing safety above all else,” said Gatik’s senior vice president of safety innovation and impact. Manager Adam Campbell said.

On the horizon: freight-only operations

After completing thousands of driver-out deliveries for multiple customers with a “safety passenger” on board, Gatik says they will acquire freight-only operations with their customers in the Texas market in late 2024. “Freight only” is the term Gatik has chosen to describe deploying its autonomous trucks without human operators.

To achieve this mature product stage, Gatik will simultaneously deploy its Generation-3 autonomous driving technology. The Gen-3 platform will be an automotive grade, scalable platform developed with OEMs and Tier 1 partners. Gatic says Kroger will be one of the first customers to benefit from the cost savings and supply chain reliability of autonomous delivery.

The Kroger-Gatic partnership takes a look at the future of driverless freight as it reaches maturity. As a freight-only company, Gatik will offer its transportation-as-a-service product to move freight to a major consumer-facing retailer. The customer – Kroger – has committed to paying Gatic to move its freight within various parameters, which ensures that freight moves efficiently within Kroger’s network, with its personnel at both ends of the journey. And interfaces easily with features. Gatic told me they have made a commitment to not only move freight but also reliability, uptime and other factors that Kroger’s human-driven truck fleet is struggling to meet. This arrangement guarantees increasingly attractive results for Kroger during the initial deployment phase, culminating in the final product for ongoing operations.

2024 is just around the corner. So there is autonomy. As we see continued expansion in robotaxi deployments, “freight only” logistics are very much on the horizon if all goes according to plan.

Disclosure: I am an advisor and equity holder of Gatik.