Kriti Sanon on the 'grand' scale of male-dominated films; She believes filmmakers limit 'aspirational value' to female-led films

Kriti Sanon is one of the most successful actresses of Bollywood who has been a part of many interesting films. Apart from acting, he is also a producer and entrepreneur. In a recent interview, he explained how male-led and female-led films have different statuses, which is why they make different amounts of money.

Kriti Sanon talks about male and female dominated films

In a conversation with Film Companion, Kriti Sanon talked about how male-oriented films are given a specific kind of budget and are kept in such a way that they earn a lot. Whose situation is different compared to women-oriented films. He said, “It’s kind of a cycle because male-oriented movies have a budget and they’re put in a larger-than-life format and they make that money in the end and I think someone has to really take it.” Is required.” The risk and take of setting a female-led film on that scale.”

He then mentioned Ram Charan’s entry in RRR and described it as “aspirational”. But when it comes to a female-led film, she said, “We limit it in the sense that we are either scared of what it will earn or what it won’t earn, and we lose sight of its status and aspirational value. And maybe that’s why it doesn’t end up making that kind of money.”

In the same interview, Kriti revealed that sometimes she is offered action films which excites her. However, the film’s budget is very low and does not match the ambition of the story.

Kriti Sanon’s work front

Kriti was recently seen in the dystopian action thriller Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan. She also received the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mimi. The award was shared between Kriti and Alia Bhatt who won the award for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

She will next be seen in a romantic film with Shahid Kapoor and the crew, the title of which is yet to be decided. The latter also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. This year Kriti also became a producer and her first project is titled Do Patti with Kajol in the lead role.

Source: www.pinkvilla.com