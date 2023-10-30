Krispy Kreme stock downgraded as analyst says weight-loss drugs could hurt donut sales

Krispy Kreme stock was downgraded due to the increasing popularity of GLP-1 weight loss drugs.

Krispy Kreme stock was downgraded to “hold” from “buy” at Truist Securities on Monday as investors remain unclear how the company’s future sales will be affected by GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, Vegovy and Monzaro.

Truist also lowered its price target to $13 from $20. Shares rose 0.4% to $12.91 on Monday.

GLP-1 drugs help patients feel full faster, causing them to eat less and ultimately lose weight. And a recent Morgan Stanley survey of 300 patients taking GLP-1 drugs found that the foods most commonly removed from the diet were desserts, baked goods and salty snacks.

According to Truist analyst Bill Chappell, packaged food stocks like Krispy Kreme “will be stuck in a holding pattern with a strong likelihood of additional multiple contractions as the initial impact of GLP-1 use becomes more pronounced.”

Although Chappell acknowledged that he and his team of analysts “have no idea what impact GLP-1 will have on overall food consumption,” it is this exact uncertainty that is going to weigh heavily on investors. “That’s the problem in our opinion,” he said.

Truist pointed to past trends such as the rise of the Atkins diet in the early 2000s and highlighted that investors avoided companies affected by consumers avoiding carbs until the impact in their financial results could be seen. It did not become clear.

That’s why perhaps the best thing for Krispy Kreme to do is to observe and report on the sales impact they are seeing from GLP-1 drugs.

“The irony is that it would be better [Krispy Kreme] And other food stocks If the use of GLP-1 was already impacting third-quarter results, investors can begin to anticipate how it will impact trading in 2024 and 2025,” Chappell said.

The double whammy for these food companies is that most of their growth over the past few years has been due to price increases, and that may be about to end as investors start to worry about GLP-1 drugs.

This sets up a scenario where investors in food stocks could associate a potential revenue decline due to a lack of price growth with the growth of GLP-1 drugs.

“We believe this will only add to the GLP-1 narrative as pricing leverage will diminish and overall sales growth will diminish over the next few quarters,” Chappell said.

Earlier this month, Mizuho downgraded Toast to neutral from buy and lowered its price target on the restaurant-tech company, which provides point-of-sale systems to all types of food establishments, citing the risk of Americans eating less. keeping in mind.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com