Kraken Warns Users: Your Bitcoin Trading Data Is Being Sent to the IRS

Crypto exchange Kraken is ready to share the data of thousands of its users with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in compliance with a June court order, the company has announced.

Specifically, the company will share information about cryptocurrency transactions worth more than $20,000 made by Kraken customers between 2016 and 2020. US-based users who have made such transactions will have their account history sent to the IRS along with their name, date of birth, tax ID. , address and contact information.

According to the company, all Kraken customers affected by the announcement were contacted via email on Wednesday. A Kraken spokesperson also confirmed the development decrypt, The company plans to share user information in early November.

After a two-year legal battle between the privacy-minded crypto company and the federal government over data sharing, a federal judge in June ordered Kraken to share such information with the IRS. According to legal filings in that case, 42,017 Kraken accounts will be affected by the decision.

While Kraken consistently resisted providing the IRS with the information it now must, the company is nonetheless presenting the case as a victory for privacy advocates — and Kraken’s legal battle with the IRS ultimately protected users’ personal data. Prevented a major data intrusion.

“We objected to the IRS’s demands and fought against the subpoena because it intruded on information about US customers, including IP addresses, employment information, sources of funds, net worth and banking details,” a Kraken spokesperson said in a shared statement. And had asked for unnecessary information.” with decrypt, “We convinced the court to reject these demands. Kraken will always stand up for the privacy of its customers as it did here.

The exchange is hardly the first crypto company to be forced to comply with IRS demands. American crypto exchange Coinbase was ordered by a federal judge in 2018 to provide select user data to a tax-collection agency.

In 2020, another federal court gave the IRS legal authority to examine the records of crypto payments company Circle for data related to similar transactions of $20,000 or more made between 2016 and 2020. And last year, the agency received a court order requesting the same. Information from crypto prime brokerage SFOX.

Source: decrypt.co