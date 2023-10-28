Crypto exchange Kraken has confirmed that it plans to cease all trading, deposits and withdrawals for tethered USD (USDT), wrapped bitcoin (WBTC) and other reserve-backed assets in Canada.

The suspension follows bans on similar stablecoins on other Canadian exchanges amid regulatory guidance related to the legal status of such tokens.

No more price-pegged tokens on Kraken

According to an email received by cryptopotato From Kraken on Friday, the company is now required to suspend deposits, withdrawals, and trading for Tether (USDT), Dai (DAI), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Wrapped Ether (WETH), and Wrapped XLR (WXL) in Canada. Needed. ,

On November 30th at 12:00 PM EST, deposits and trading will end for each coin. Withdrawals will expire on December 4 at 11:00 am EST, with assets remaining on the platform to be converted to USD at the prevailing market rate on December 5.

Kraken wrote, “If you have balances in any of USDT, DAI, WBTC, WETH, or WAXL we encourage you to consider trading them to one of our supported trading pairs or withdraw them before November 30th.” Are.”

All such assets are similar because they are derivatives of other currencies and/or digital assets. USDT and WBTC, for example, are derivatives of the US dollar and Bitcoin, and are backed by centralized reserves consisting of cash and BTC, respectively.

Action on Canadian stablecoin

In April, rival exchange Coinbase also announced it was suspending support in Canada for stablecoins including USDT, RAI and DAI due to failing to meet the company’s listing standards. This suspension came into effect last month.

Crypto.com announced a similar stablecoin halt in January, specifically citing directives from the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC). For its part, Coinbase often emphasizes that its platform does not list securities.

While market regulators in the United States continue to dispute the legal status of stablecoin assets, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) clarified in December that they view any value-based crypto assets as securities.

The agency stressed at the time that crypto trading platforms are prohibited from “allowing Canadian clients to trade in, or obtain exposure to, any crypto asset that is itself a security and/or a derivative. “

Despite strict regulations, Coinbase has praised Canadian lawmakers for putting forward recommendations that would recognize citizens’ right to self-custody and the distinct nature of stablecoins from other cryptos.

