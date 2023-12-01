Kraken co-founder supports Elon Musk, saying: We need him

Dogecoin’s biggest supporter and CEO of X, Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, once again finds himself at the center of controversy. The entrepreneur made some statements during the DealBook Summit organized by The New York Times.

Crypto community support for Elon Musk?

In the interview, Jesse Powell, co-founder and former CEO of crypto exchange Kraken, shared His impression. Specifically, Powell talked about Elon Musk’s vision for running the social media platform.

Formerly a public company in the US, During the DealBook Summit, the entrepreneur claimed that the platform was under the control of the US government.

Furthermore, Elon Musk said that this alleged control violated the US Constitution and its First Amendment. Musk said:

The extent to which the whole of Twitter basically became a puppet of the government was ridiculous. This appears to be a serious violation of the First Amendment, in terms of how much control the government had over all of Twitter, and no longer does.

The Kraken co-founder showed support for Musk. The current CEOs of social media platforms are implementing changes to their policies to “protect” free speech. Via his X handle, Powell said:

Twitter makes an extremely strong case against “billionaires shouldn’t exist”. In fact, this proves that we need to retain a man worth at least $44 billion.

Other crypto community members Agreed With his defense of Powell and Elon Musk. These individuals acknowledged Musk’s role in “protecting” freedom; However, others pointed out that individuals and institutions should be kept away from concentrating power.

The price of DOGE is trending upward on the daily chart. Source: DOGEUSDT on Tradingview

Musk targets Disney

During the same interview, Musk addressed the advertising issue facing the platform. Big names like Apple, IBM, and Disney decided to stop their marketing campaigns on X due to the company’s alleged satisfaction with “pro-Nazi” posts.

Speaking directly to Disney CEO Bob Iger, Musk said: “Go yourself. Go. F. Self. What’s the obvious?” This has led to another show of support from Musk’s followers as Disney’s streaming (Disney+) has reportedly seen a rise in people leaving the service.

JUST IN: Thousands of users are canceling Disney+ subscriptions after Elon Musk told CEO Bob Iger to “fuck himself” for blackmailing him over advertising on X. pic.twitter.com/NEFtHZJoGn – Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) 30 November 2023

