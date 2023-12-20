Pune, India, December 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global kraft packaging market size It was valued at US$39.55 billion in 2022 and is expected to be valued at US$41.19 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach US$57.08 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.77% during the forecast period.

Kraft paper is made when wood is chemically converted into wood pulp. This type of paper is widely used in many fields due to its high quality texture, strength and flexibility. These characteristics make it ideal for packaging a variety of products ranging from food and medicines to electronics. These factors are expected to boost market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in a report titled “Kraft Packaging Market, 2023-2030.”

Major players involved kraft packaging market research report

International Paper Company (US)

WestRock (US)

Stora Enso Oyj (Finland)

Smurfit Kappa (Ireland)

Mondi (UK)

Nippon Paper Group (Japan)

SCG Packaging (Thailand)

Packaging Corporation of America (US)

Mayer-Melnhof Carton AG (Austria)

Huhtamaki (Finland)

COVID-19 marginally impacts market growth due to increase in product applications across various industries

The COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on the growth of the kraft packaging market, as the demand for online food services increased significantly during this period. Food items were packed in kraft packaging products due to their durability and strength.

Division:

Demand for unbleached paper will increase due to its recyclability and sustainability

Based on product type, the market has been divided into unbleached and bleached. The unbleached segment is dominating the kraft packaging market share because this type of paper is easier to recycle and more durable than bleached paper, making it ideal for grocery bags and industrial bags.

Benefits offered by kraft paper boxes to promote their use in various industries

On the basis of packaging type, the market is divided into boxes and cartons, bags and sacks, pouches, wraps and others. The boxes and carton segment is dominating the market as kraft paper boxes offer several benefits such as higher durability, superior stiffness and eco-friendliness. These advantages make them an ideal packaging item in many industries such as food & beverage and clothing.

The use of kraft paper in the food and beverage sector will increase due to the increase in online food stores.

On the basis of end-use industry, the market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, electrical & electronics, e-commerce, industrial and others. The food and beverages segment is set to capture the largest market share due to the e-commerce sector, which has increased the number of online food stores, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In terms of region, the market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report studies the market in detail and highlights several key areas, such as key product types, end-users, applications, key packaging types, and key market players. It also provides valuable information about key industry developments and recent market trends. Apart from the above mentioned factors, the market report also includes several factors that have driven the growth of the market in recent years.

Drivers and restrictions:

Strong expansion of e-commerce sector to improve market growth

The e-commerce sector has seen a boom in recent years, especially during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Since these online platforms provide immense convenience to the customers by saving their time and cost, there has been tremendous growth in the e-commerce sector. Furthermore, the demand for kraft packaging has increased as they offer high protection against damage.

However, extreme fluctuations in the price of kraft paper may hinder the growth of the kraft packaging market.

Regional Insights:

North America dominates the market due to the growing food and beverages sector

North America holds a dominant position in the global market as the region’s food and beverage sector is experiencing significant growth. The US has a strong pharmaceuticals market and kraft packaging is an ideal form of packaging for these industries.

Europe is the second largest region in this market due to increasing awareness and demand for sustainable packaging products and ban on plastic use.

competitive landscape:

Launching innovative packaging solutions to open up new growth opportunities for leading companies

The market is highly competitive and fragmented as a few major companies hold dominant positions in the market. These companies are focusing on developing cutting-edge packaging solutions to expand their customer base and dominate the market. Some of these companies include Mondi, Stora Enso Oyj, International Paper Company, Westrock and Smurfit Kappa, among many others.

Notable Industry Developments:

October 2020: UPM Specialty Papers announces the launch of UPM SolidTM, a comprehensive line of kraft papers with enhanced strength and conversion properties. These papers also have excellent printability to enhance the visual aesthetics of packaging.

