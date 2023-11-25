KPMG withholds salaries of 12,000 employees amid market slowdown

kpmg office

KPMG has frozen the pay of 12,000 staff across the UK as the “Big Four” firms grapple with a sharp downturn in the bargain market.

The accountant reportedly told employees that it would only give salary increases to those who were promoted this year.

The pay freeze has affected thousands of employees who were eligible for pay increases after moving to higher seniority ranks without receiving official promotions.

More than half of KPMG partners, who were paid an average of £717,000 last year, will avoid a pay freeze as they get a share of company profits instead of a salary.

The professional services firm, which employs 17,000 people in the UK, will also cut bonuses, the Financial Times first reported.

A KPMG spokesperson said: “To attract and retain the best talent, we benchmark our pay every year to remain competitive and we continue to invest in our people. In light of the soft market demand this year, any salary increase has given priority to those who have been promoted.

“We will reward eligible colleagues with bonuses for their efforts this year. However, this will be lower than in previous years, reflecting the challenging economic and market environment.”

The cost-cutting measures will reportedly result in KPMG’s 2,900 employees in its tax and legal division receiving only 55 percent of their potential bonuses.

Bosses at KPMG, the company’s tax and legal practice, reportedly blamed the current “market uncertainty” for the pay freeze in a pre-recorded video message sent to staff earlier this month, as the division retires in 2023. had failed to meet revenue expectations.

It is understood the pay freeze will not target the 3,000 graduates and trainees employed by KPMG.

It comes at a time when a slowdown in consulting work has left the Big Four accountants overstaffed, clients canceling projects and demanding lower fees.

KPMG has already begun cutting hundreds of jobs across its UK deal-making and consulting divisions, and last month announced a pay freeze for consulting teams internally.

Meanwhile, KPMG last month unveiled plans to merge its UK consultancy and deal advisory divisions to create a new practice called Advisory.

It follows similar moves by rivals Deloitte, EY and PwC, which have launched redundancy rounds targeting hundreds of staff across their advisory and consulting businesses.

Source: finance.yahoo.com