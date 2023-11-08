Workers remove pieces of wire from a frame inside the factory of Corbett The Galvanizers in Telford, Britain, June 28, 2022. Reuters/Phil Noble/File Get Photo Licensing Rights

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) – Hiring declines by British employers slowed slightly in October, but wage growth slowed and the number of job seekers increased as rising redundancies increased, an industry survey showed on Wednesday.

The Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC), the trade body for recruiters, said the number of permanent job placements fell last month, but by the lowest amount since June, while businesses’ spending on temporary staff was stable.

Neil Carberry, REC chief executive, said: “In many ways, the labor market is waiting for the Bank of England to lift the brakes on growth. While permanent hiring is now slowly falling, temporary hiring is continuing to rise. “The decline is coming.” Said.

Last week the BoE kept its interest rates unchanged at a 15-year high of 5.25% and said it was too early to think about a cut. Inflation remains well above the target of 6.7% and is expected to return to only 2% in late 2025.

Policymakers are troubled by official measures of wage growth, which showed private sector wages rising at an annual rate of 8.0% in the three months to the end of August – more than double the rate before the COVID-19 pandemic Is.

The rapid wage growth has come despite rising unemployment and a sluggish economy, which the BOE projects will register zero growth in 2024, raising fears of a mismatch between the skills of job seekers and the skills of employers.

The REC survey has been weaker than official employment surveys for much of this year – parts of which were suspended last month due to low response rates.

REC data for October showed that growth in starting salaries for permanent roles was the slowest since March 2021, and below rates seen before the pandemic.

Pay rates for temporary workers rose at the second-slowest pace since February 2021.

Total employee availability increased at the third-fastest rate since the beginning of 2021.

“There were continued reports that redundancies and low recruitment activity may have contributed to the latest increase in staff availability,” the report said.

Editing by Christina Fincher

